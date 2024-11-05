Washington Democrats seem to be undermining House candidate Andrea Suarez, a Democrat, in favor of her far-left Socialist opponent, Sean Scott. It’s a blatant display of just how radical the party in this state has become. Instead of backing a more traditional Democrat, they’re pushing someone who aligns with extreme socialist policies, revealing that Washington’s Democratic leadership is less interested in moderate progress and more focused on pushing the farthest reaches of their agenda.

“I did talk to people who were working in the Democratic Party who told me not to vote for Suarez because she was a Republican,” a 43rd legislative district voter told Suarez in a video. “It’s really poor behavior.”

Suarez is a registered Democrat and a twice-elected Precinct Committee Officer for the 43rd legislative district. The district covers Seattle neighborhoods Capitol Hill, South Lake Union, Belltown, Fremont, Laurelhurst and the University District.

Her opponent, Sean Scott, on the other hand, is a member of the Seattle Democratic Socialists of America. He was a leading voice during the defund police movement and during the Black Lives Matter movement in Seattle. He blamed the death of a University of Washington (UW) student on “white masculinity.” The student died after slipping on ice and hitting her head.

More from Jason Rantz: Progressive candidate upset he isn’t running unopposed, makes up candidate

How are Washington Democrats sabotaging the Andrea Suarez campaign in Seattle?

Suarez has been an outspoken critic of far-left policies around homelessness and crime that have led to the current crisis facing Seattle. It helped inspire her to start the homeless advocacy group We Heart Seattle.

She’s against harm reduction, a strategy of enabling drug users by giving them clean drug supplies, and believes criminals should be arrested. Her positions are incompatible with the socialist and progressive movement within the Washington Democratic Party.

Paul Chapman, chair of the 43rd Democrats, has repeatedly claimed that Suarez is a Republican (or, at best, not a Democrat). He’s justified far-left activists stealing and trashing her campaign signs while actively campaigning against her for Socialist Scott.

“This is a leader acting like a child,” Suarez told “The Jason Rantz Show” on KTTH.

Washington Democrats chair Shasti Conrad and the 43rd Democrats X accounts even blocked Suarez.

More from Jason Rantz: Uncommitted voters could threaten Washington Democrats, help Republicans

Is there hope for a moderate representative in Seattle?

Suarez believes that part of Scott’s strategy is about “preying on seniors.” He previously claimed to a group of seniors that he was endorsed by Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell. A deputy mayor claimed Harrell never endorsed Scott, though the mayor would not say either way.

Even without the support from the party, though she’s disappointed, Suarez remains hopeful that her district will see through the spin.

“While the 43rd is considered the deepest blue precinct in the deepest blue city in our deep blue state, I’m just not convinced that … the majority believes that we should abolish the police and have rent capped, and should have decriminalized drugs and consumption sites. That is fringe-cringe Sean Scott. Our far-left party, my party, has gone off the rails. And I’m trying to bring … back our moderate Democrats,” Suarez explained.

More from Jason Rantz: Will Israel and Gaza ads scandal hurt Kamala Harris in Pennsylvania, Michigan?

Listen to The Jason Rantz Show on weekday afternoons from 3-7 p.m. on KTTH 770 AM (HD Radio 97.3 FM HD-Channel 3). Subscribe to the podcast here. Follow Jason Rantz on X, Instagram, YouTube and Facebook.

Follow @https://twitter.com/jasonrantz