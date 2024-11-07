Close
MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Rolling slowdown demonstration moves south along I-5

Nov 7, 2024, 11:31 AM | Updated: 1:24 pm

I-5 demonstrators protests...

Demonstrator caravan passes through Fife. (Photo: James Lynch, KIRO Newsradio)

(Photo: James Lynch, KIRO Newsradio)

Julia Dallas's Profile Picture

BY JULIA DALLAS


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Demonstrators are slowly rolling along Interstate 5 (I-5) south Thursday afternoon.

KIRO Newsradio spoke to a man involved in the demonstration.

“It’s about protesting against the Ethiopian dictator government that killed the Amhara people, the genocide,” he said.

The man said the demonstration is headed to Olympia to “raise our voice that Abiy Ahmed killed Ethiopians.”

Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Rick Johnson posted on X at 11:28 a.m. Thursday all vehicles are moving.

He said troopers are monitoring the road to ensure lanes are not blocked.

“The protestors at NO time blocked any lane of travel,” Johnson stated on X. “Non-associated vehicles stopped briefly in the lanes believing this was some type of collision. Everything is clear at this time.”

More traffic: Successful construction season ends on I-90

KIRO Newsradio reporter James Lynch is at the scene. He said the convoy looks to be about 30 cars as of 12:15 p.m. on Thursday. However, they do not appear to be blocking the entire freeway, as he was able to get around the convoy to the front.

“They did seem quite friendly,” Lynch reported. “They weren’t wearing any masks. They were flying the flag, and they’re about to pass me at this moment.”

He said the demonstrators are also in a box truck in the convoy and have a message board on all sides of the truck that appears to say “Genocide in Somalia.”

Lynch also reported the demonstrators are waving, are in the right lane so cars can get around and are slowly rolling along the freeway.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

