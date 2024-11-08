D’Andre Fisher, the Associate Vice Chancellor for Equity, Diversity, Inclusion and Community at Seattle Colleges, seems downright distraught over the election of President-elect Donald Trump. So distraught, in fact, he penned one of the most insufferably sanctimonious emails imaginable to Seattle Colleges staff and students.

On the morning after the election, Fisher emailed the campus an “open letter to the community.” He declared there’s a price for silence and liberation and asked if the reader is “willing to sacrifice and pay that price.” Then he leans into the sanctimony.

“Today it may not be your liberation that we fight for, but tomorrow it just might be,” he wrote. “I urge you to stand for others during their time of need as you would want the community to stand for you when the time comes. We are at a pivotal moment in our nation’s history and in our institution. Seattle Colleges must be the beacon of hope and light during these times for local, global and national communities.”

What follows is a nauseating display of virtue-signaling, as if the author has vomited up every buzzword and hollow platitude they could muster, more desperate for applause than for any real action.

What else is in the sanctimonious Seattle Colleges open letter?

Fisher explained where Seattle Colleges institutionally stands on a number of political topics. It seems intended to push back against potential threats from Donald Trump.

The Seattle Colleges’ principles are all framed around progressive positions with progressive talking points. And they essentially all establish the woke Seattle Colleges leadership as heroes. They include:

We stand against the threats upon the learning and safety of our LGBTQIA2+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, or sometimes questioning, intersexual, asexual and two-spirited) Community.

We stand with our Dreamers- don’t lose your faith and heart. We demand freedom and liberation.

We stand with our immigrant communities- this United States needs you; may you never forget that.

We stand in solidarity with the resistance movement that is anti-apartheid, anti-racist, anti-genocide, anti-colonialist, anti-oppression, anti-ableist and antisexist. That results in pro-liberation and pro-equity solutions.

We commit to reminding black and brown women you are loved and appreciated you hold your own power, and no one can take that away.

We commit to continued professional development and the unlearning of racism, sexism, classism, ableism, heterosexism, and other forms of oppression, biases, and anti-blackness operating at the personal, interpersonal, institutional, and cultural levels.

Fisher, without any self-awareness apparently, promises to reject gaslighting while Seattle Colleges “holds space for our voices to support one another, articulate differences and have an intellectual curiosity that seeks to understand in truth-telling.”

But does anyone think Seattle Colleges “holds space” to articulate differences? That you can comfortably be a conservative on any of their campuses or bring up your views during a class discussion? The screed does little more than ensure conservative students never feel comfortable enough to speak up or push back without fear of retribution.

Seattle Colleges DEI chancellor is doing his part to silence political opposition

This letter isn’t about fostering intellectual curiosity or an inclusive campus; it’s about enforcing ideological conformity. The endless stream of sanctimonious affirmations doesn’t invite thoughtful dialogue; it demands obedience to a rigid worldview.

By painting issues in such broad strokes — labeling everything “anti” this or “pro” that — Seattle Colleges is creating a climate where dissent isn’t merely discouraged; it’s practically branded as heresy. Real intellectual curiosity means embracing diverse perspectives, engaging in honest debate and allowing ideas to challenge each other. But here, any questioning of the letter’s approved narratives would likely be met with accusations of bigotry or “anti-liberation” sentiment, shutting down meaningful conversation before it even begins.

Can one note that gender isn’t fluid or illegal immigration is a net negative for this country after reading this email? Can one criticize the DEI grifters who have profited off the scam of “antiracism?”

Rather than empowering students and faculty to explore a spectrum of viewpoints, this letter enforces a moral hierarchy that shames anyone daring to think critically outside the narrow frame Fisher provides. By insisting on such a one-dimensional view, Seattle Colleges has abandoned its role as a place of learning and turned into a stage for performative activism. The administration isn’t cultivating open-minded students; it’s grooming them to be activists who parrot the “right” values without question. In the process, true learning — where ideas are weighed, challenged and refined — is sacrificed for the hollow comfort of ideological purity.

