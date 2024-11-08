Close
MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Suspect arrested following series of Seattle stabbings; 5 injured Friday

Nov 8, 2024, 2:26 PM | Updated: 5:28 pm

Image: Seattle Police Department activity on South Jackson Street between 12th Avenue and 10th Aven...

Seattle Police Department activity on South Jackson Street between 12th Avenue and 10th Avenue blocked all lanes on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. Multiple people were stabbed in the area. (Image courtesy of Seattle Department of Transportation/@SDOTtraffic)

(Image courtesy of Seattle Department of Transportation/@SDOTtraffic)

Steve Coogan's Profile Picture

BY STEVE COOGAN


MyNorthwest Lead Editor

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) reported it has arrested a suspect after a series of stabbings in the Chinatown-International District (CID) left five people injured Friday afternoon.

That suspect is also tied to a series of similar stabbings that began early Thursday morning, according to a department statement issued on the SPD Blotter.

Officers responded to the intersection of 10th Avenue South and South Jackson Street for reports of five people stabbed at around 2 p.m., the SPD stated. Officers managed to detain the suspect without any additional incidents.

“Officers immediately conducted an area search and located a suspect near Pine (Street) …” SPD Deputy Chief Eric Barden said at a news conference Friday afternoon. “The suspect was arrested without incident. The weapon was recovered from within the vicinity of that suspect.

Seattle Fire Department medics arrived on the scene and then transported four victims to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center to be treated for serious injuries, the SPD Blotter post states. One of the victims was treated and released at the scene.

In addition, Barden reported a knife remained in one of the victims who went to Harborview.

“This is a horrific tragedy, a mass casualty event, and we have been working very hard in this area,” Barden said at his news conference.

Steve Hickey — PhotogSteve81 on social media — obtained surveillance video of the start of the Friday stabbing attacks and shared it with KIRO Newsradio.

The video published on MyNorthwest stops just before the stabbing occurred. Viewer discretion is advised.

 

The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) reported on X about the police presence and stated at the time all lanes in the area were blocked.

The area circled is the location of mass stabbing that took place in the CID on Nov. 8, 2024. (Seattle Department of Transportation map)

Contributing: Sam Campbell, KIRO Newsradio; Bill Kaczaraba, MyNorthwest

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Steve Coogan is the lead editor of MyNorthwest. You can read more of his stories here. Follow Steve on X, or email him here.

