Yelm homeowner arrested after detectives found murdered man inside

Deputies with the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) arrested a Yelm homeowner after a body was discovered inside the suspect’s home.

At approximately 8 a.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a 911 call regarding a suspicious circumstance at a home located on 153rd Ave. SE near Lawrence Lake in Yelm.

When deputies arrived at the home, they found a man dead on the floor. Deputies reported no one else was inside the home at the time.

The dead man is believed to be a Pierce County resident, but authorities believe he did not live in the home, nor was he a guest at the residence. According to TCSO, detectives found enough evidence within the home to arrest the homeowner.

The homeowner was later arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder and was taken to Thurston County Jail.

“A couple of deputies came knocking on my door and started asking me several questions,” Nancy Wachter, a neighbor who lives across the street, told KIRO 7. “I mean, I’ve never heard of any crime here.”

Deputies have yet to release how the man died. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to call the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office at (360) 704-2740.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Contributing: KIRO 7

