CRIME BLOTTER

Yelm homeowner arrested after detectives found murdered man inside

Nov 11, 2024, 11:29 AM

A Thurston County Sheriff’s Office vehicle. (Photo courtesy of Thurston County Sheriff’s Office)

(Photo courtesy of Thurston County Sheriff’s Office)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Deputies with the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) arrested a Yelm homeowner after a body was discovered inside the suspect’s home.

At approximately 8 a.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a 911 call regarding a suspicious circumstance at a home located on 153rd Ave. SE near Lawrence Lake in Yelm.

More local crime: Wanted suspect last seen leaving Bellingham-area hospital in scrubs

When deputies arrived at the home, they found a man dead on the floor. Deputies reported no one else was inside the home at the time.

The dead man is believed to be a Pierce County resident, but authorities believe he did not live in the home, nor was he a guest at the residence. According to TCSO, detectives found enough evidence within the home to arrest the homeowner.

The homeowner was later arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder and was taken to Thurston County Jail.

“A couple of deputies came knocking on my door and started asking me several questions,” Nancy Wachter, a neighbor who lives across the street, told KIRO 7. “I mean, I’ve never heard of any crime here.”

More local crime: Woman allegedly overwhelmed by election killed father with ice ax in Rainier Valley

Deputies have yet to release how the man died. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to call the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office at (360) 704-2740.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Contributing: KIRO 7

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

Yelm homeowner arrested after detectives found murdered man inside