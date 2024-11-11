Close
CRIME BLOTTER

Wanted suspect last seen leaving Bellingham-area hospital in scrubs

Nov 11, 2024, 10:23 AM

Jason John, wanted by Bellingham Police Department. (Photo courtesy of Bellingham Police Department)

(Photo courtesy of Bellingham Police Department)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The Bellingham Police Department (BPD) is looking for a man wanted for several crimes who left a hospital.

The suspect, Jason John, left PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center, located at 2901 Squalicum Parkway in Bellingham, at 8 p.m. Sunday, according to investigators. Bellingham Police reported they have probable cause for arrest.

John previously attempted to elude pursuing police vehicles, violated a domestic violence order and took a motor vehicle without permission.

More local crime: Teen driver trying to outrun police in Everett hits 5 people, kills 3

John is approximately 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 185 pounds. He was last seen wearing a hospital gown and scrubs when he left the hospital. He has a vertical red line tattoo that intersects his right eye, a script tattoo on the left side of his neck and two other detailed face tattoos.

He may be in the Cornwall neighborhood of Bellingham. Police want you to call 911 right away if you know where he might be.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Contributing: KIRO 7

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

