The Bellingham Police Department (BPD) is looking for a man wanted for several crimes who left a hospital.

The suspect, Jason John, left PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center, located at 2901 Squalicum Parkway in Bellingham, at 8 p.m. Sunday, according to investigators. Bellingham Police reported they have probable cause for arrest.

John previously attempted to elude pursuing police vehicles, violated a domestic violence order and took a motor vehicle without permission.

John is approximately 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 185 pounds. He was last seen wearing a hospital gown and scrubs when he left the hospital. He has a vertical red line tattoo that intersects his right eye, a script tattoo on the left side of his neck and two other detailed face tattoos.

He may be in the Cornwall neighborhood of Bellingham. Police want you to call 911 right away if you know where he might be.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Contributing: KIRO 7

