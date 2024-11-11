Teen driver trying to outrun police in Everett hits 5 people, kills 3

A teenage driver attempting to outrun police officers in Everett struck and killed three people and injured two others.

Police stated all three pedestrians hit were innocent bystanders. They were struck by the vehicle at approximately 1 a.m. Saturday in an area known to be frequented by homeless individuals at the intersection of Airport Road and Highway 99 in Everett.

According to Everett Police Spokesperson C.J. Hawley, there were three teens in the car, and all three tried to run after striking the five pedestrians.

More car collisions: Bellevue police seeking hit-and-run driver involved in serious accident

As of this reporting, it’s unclear which teenager was driving. Police released all three teens to their families.

The incident started when a deputy tried to pull over the vehicle — a black sedan — the teens were in just outside of Everett. The driver of the sedan fled and ended up speeding into an area within the Everett city limits.

The black sedan driven by the suspect ended up next to a chain-link fence in front of the La Palmera Mexican Restaurant and Lounge. The deputy was not pursuing the vehicle at a high rate of speed.

Medics transported the two surviving victims to Providence Hospital in Everett.

The Everett Police Department is working to identify those who were killed and notify the victim’s families.

More WA news: Suspect accused in series of stabbings makes first court appearance

“Whenever officers are exposed to things like this, which is unfortunately too often, we do have the infrastructure to support those officers,” Hawley said. “Anytime there’s a fatal collision, alcohol or substance, being under the influence is investigated. So that will be part of the investigation.”

Contributing: Frank Sumrall, MyNorthwest