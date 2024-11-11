Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CRIME BLOTTER

Teen driver trying to outrun police in Everett hits 5 people, kills 3

Nov 11, 2024, 7:00 AM | Updated: 7:32 am

Everett teen driver...

Three people are dead after a driver struck them early Saturday morning while trying to outrun police. (Photo courtesy of Everett Police Department)

(Photo courtesy of Everett Police Department)

Tom Brock's Profile Picture

BY TOM BROCK


KIRO Newsradio

A teenage driver attempting to outrun police officers in Everett struck and killed three people and injured two others.

Police stated all three pedestrians hit were innocent bystanders. They were struck by the vehicle at approximately 1 a.m. Saturday in an area known to be frequented by homeless individuals at the intersection of Airport Road and Highway 99 in Everett.

According to Everett Police Spokesperson C.J. Hawley, there were three teens in the car, and all three tried to run after striking the five pedestrians.

More car collisions: Bellevue police seeking hit-and-run driver involved in serious accident

As of this reporting, it’s unclear which teenager was driving. Police released all three teens to their families.

The incident started when a deputy tried to pull over the vehicle — a black sedan — the teens were in just outside of Everett. The driver of the sedan fled and ended up speeding into an area within the Everett city limits.

The black sedan driven by the suspect ended up next to a chain-link fence in front of the La Palmera Mexican Restaurant and Lounge. The deputy was not pursuing the vehicle at a high rate of speed.

Medics transported the two surviving victims to Providence Hospital in Everett.

The Everett Police Department is working to identify those who were killed and notify the victim’s families.

More WA news: Suspect accused in series of stabbings makes first court appearance

“Whenever officers are exposed to things like this, which is unfortunately too often, we do have the infrastructure to support those officers,” Hawley said. “Anytime there’s a fatal collision, alcohol or substance, being under the influence is investigated. So that will be part of the investigation.”

Contributing: Frank Sumrall, MyNorthwest

Crime Blotter

bellingham police...

Frank Sumrall

Wanted suspect last seen leaving Bellingham-area hospital in scrubs

The Bellingham Police Department (BPD) is looking for a man wanted for several crimes who left a hospital.

4 minutes ago

Photo: A law enforcement vehicle's lights....

Bill Kaczaraba

Woman alledgedly overwhelmed by election killed father with ice ax in Rainier Valley

A 33-year-old woman has been charged with first-degree murder after allegedly killing her father with an ice ax.

2 hours ago

Everett teen driver...

Tom Brock

Teen driver trying to outrun police in Everett hits 5 people, kills 3

A teen driver attempting to outrun police officers in Everett struck and killed three people and injured two others.

3 hours ago

Bellevue police investigators want to find the driver of this SUV, who was involved in a hit-and-ru...

Tom Brock

Bellevue police seeking hit-and-run driver involved in serious accident

Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver in a crash that severely injured a woman.

21 hours ago

Photo: Suspects shot out of a stolen Chevy Tahoe in Pierce County....

Julia Dallas

Watch: Pierce County deputies shot at in midst of stolen SUV arrest

An arrest in Pierce County could have turned deadly after suspects in a stolen SUV shot at deputies in Parkland.

3 days ago

Gavel law courts...

Luke Duecy

More charges of sexual assault aimed at Sumner basketball coach

The former Sumner High School head basketball coach charged with sexually assaulting his players is being arraigned on more charges.

3 days ago

Teen driver trying to outrun police in Everett hits 5 people, kills 3