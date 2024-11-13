A Seattle doctor is facing backlash after LibsofTikTok brought attention to his video declaring an intent to speed up transgender surgeries before “Trump tries to stop me.” Former President Donald Trump has voiced support for a federal ban on transgender surgeries for minors, a stance echoed by a significant portion of Americans who support restricting these procedures.

Dr. Javad Sajan, a cosmetic surgeon and owner of Allure Esthetic, caught the attention of the popular conservative account LibsofTikTok on X. Using the TikTok handle @realdrseattle, Dr. Sajan posted a video of himself preparing for surgery, accompanied by the message: “Doing all my trans surgeries before Trump tries to stop me.” The post is captioned with, “I will never stop fighting for my patients #election #trans #genderaffirmingsurgery.”

Trump focused some of his campaign on limiting what he calls “gender ideology” in healthcare, specifically targeting procedures for minors. Several polls highlight substantial support for restricting minors’ access to what the Left refers to as “gender-affirming care.” These findings support a rising concern about children’s exposure to irreversible medical interventions and signal significant backing for Trump’s proposed restrictions, making concern over Sarjan’s videos more obvious to understand.

Meet Dr. Javad Sajan, who runs a clinic in Seattle, WA which offers gender transition surgeries for MINORS. He posted a TikTok saying how he wanted to complete all his g*nitaI m*tiI*tion surgeries before Trump gets into office. pic.twitter.com/jGcEBpJ0yR — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 11, 2024

Why were people upset with TikTok video by Dr. Javad Sajan?

The LibsofTikTok post has amassed over a million views, with critics slamming Dr. Javad Sajan for his flippant approach to such a serious issue.

Sajan’s website reveals he performs female-to-male transgender surgeries for minors via “top surgery,” which starts at $8,500. The procedure removes female breast tissue so that transgender boys (biological girls) can have chests that resemble male chests. He pitches the procedure to patients around the country.

“Unfortunately, in many states, this is met with complete bans on minor FTM top surgery and others have extreme requirements or poor gender care. Dr. Javad Sajan at Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery in Seattle, WA welcomes patients from around the US including minors and adults,” the Allure Esthetic website says.

The website notes that minors over the age of thirteen do not need parental consent for the top surgery, but Sajan “encourages parents to be involved whenever possible.”

According to The Seattle Times, the American Board of Plastic Surgery confirmed Sajan was not certified by the board as a plastic surgeon as of July 1, 2024. He does have a physician and surgeon license in Washington and is certified via the American Board of Otolaryngology — Head and Neck Surgery.

Trump is going to ban these surgeries, and doctors like this should be prosecuted. — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) November 11, 2024

That’s wild. He just can’t wait to mutilate! — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) November 11, 2024

There’s a special corner of hell reserved for this level of depravity. — Fight With Memes (@fightwithmemes) November 11, 2024

You get that money Doc. Who cares about the kids…. Jail is in your future. — Gaius Julius Caesar’s friend (@FlamenDia1is) November 11, 2024

This doctor has been the center of controversy before being called out by LibsofTikTok

This is not the first time Sajan has dealt with controversy.

Sajan agreed to pay $5 million to the state attorney general’s office, including $1.5 million to 21,000 Washingtonians, after he was accused of threatening patients.

A federal consent decree filed in July 2024 was the result of a state lawsuit accusing Sajan of posting fake reviews on sites like Yelp and Google, while suppressing negative reviews that were real.

The lawsuit also claimed Sajan forced patients to enter into illegal nondisclosure agreements, banning them from posting or uttering anything negative about Allure. He even was accused of threatening to sue — and actually suing — patients if they didn’t remove negative reviews.

Additionally, he was accused of rigging “best doctor” competition hosted by Seattle media outlets, keeping tens of thousands of dollars in rebated intended for his patients, and altering before-and-after photos of patients.

