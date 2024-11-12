Consider this an urgent warning for parents: Start having that conversation about political, anti-Donald Trump bias with your kids today. Indoctrination in the classroom is likely to get worse.

As the election approached, “The Jason Rantz Show” on KTTH spotlighted two disturbing examples of local teachers infusing anti-Trump rhetoric into the classroom. These instances should raise red flags for any parent concerned about left-wing teachers again overstepping their role.

In one case, a French teacher in Seattle gave students a quiz that involved using slang to describe people. When shown a picture of Donald Trump, the only acceptable answers were “crazy” and “lazy.” In another example, a teacher of an Advanced Placement U.S. Government and Politics high school class in Mukilteo assigned students the task of “proving” that Trump is a fascist.

Unfortunately, these aren’t isolated incidents. Political bias in schools is nothing new, but it’s becoming harder to expose as teachers grow more cautious about public backlash. For this reason, parents should be proactive and discuss political bias with their kids. The sooner they understand how personal views can color “neutral” information, the better they will be equipped to navigate it critically.

Will indoctrination in the classroom be more difficult to spot this time?

The only silver lining of remote learning during the shutdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic was that parents finally got a firsthand look at some of the outlandish statements teachers were feeding their kids.

Parents could hear, oftentimes in disbelief, as teachers went on tangents about Trump being a white supremacist, touted the existence of dozens of “genders” that supposedly change based on mood or time of day, and even suggested that students “volunteer” for Democrat campaign efforts. Naturally, parents were outraged and many pushed back.

Now, however, parents are no longer in the virtual classroom. They don’t have that same window into what’s being said — and that’s a concern.

Without the unfiltered view remote learning provided, it’s up to students to notice the bias and flag it to their parents if there’s any hope of preventing it from continuing. The stakes are high and so is the need for awareness.

Parents: Your kids must know what to look for

In both the Seattle and Mukilteo cases of anti-Trump bias, students picked up on the agenda-driven narratives and reported it to their parents. It resulted in the French teacher offering a heartfelt apology and the government and politics teacher to allow students to prove Trump isn’t a fascist.

But ask yourself: Would your kid recognize and report similar indoctrination, propaganda or bias in the classroom?

Political bias isn’t always blatant. Sometimes, it’s incredibly subtle, woven into classroom discussions in ways that are easy to miss. It’s about how topics are framed and discussed, how questions are asked and what sources are assigned for reading. That’s why kids need to be taught how to identify political bias and develop a plan for handling it without risking retaliation from a teacher.

It’s also important for kids (and their parents) to understand the difference between political bias and a balanced discussion that presents multiple perspectives in a fair, age-appropriate manner. Not all mention of politics is problematic. But when classrooms turn into echo chambers for left-wing viewpoints, it’s time to take action.

Parents must prepare their kids for the inevitable slant they will encounter in the classroom. School districts across Western Washington have been awash in left-wing propaganda.

Teach your kids to document the bias — whether by discreet recordings (when legal), saving assignments, or by taking detailed notes. And when bias is clear, parents need to be ready to expose it, either by contacting media willing to bring the indoctrination to light (e.g. “The Jason Rantz Show” on KTTH) or by civilly confronting school administrators and making it clear that biased teaching is not acceptable.

Classroom indoctrination shaming Donald Trump may get worse, not better

It doesn’t appear left-wing media members, activists, and some voters have learned a lesson from this past election. Rather than reflect on how their extremist rhetoric helped cost them the presidential election, many seem to be doubling down, blaming racism and sexism for the Kamala Harris defeat.

There’s no reason to believe that educators who have previously injected their politics into the classroom will suddenly hold back on their ideological agendas. In fact, if recent trends are any indication, this behavior may only intensify over the next four years.

The only effective way to stop this kind of dangerous indoctrination is to call it out. Sunshine, after all, is the best disinfectant.

Parents are uniquely positioned to prepare their kids — teaching them what signs to watch for, explaining why indoctrination (regardless of which side it comes from) is wrong and outlining a plan for handling it if it surfaces in the classroom. Are you ready to have that conversation with your kids?

