It’s hard to keep up with the excuses flying out of the left-leaning media whenever a “politician of color” falls short. Seattle’s most insufferable columnist, Naomi Ishisaka, leads the pity parade with her latest lament over the Harris campaign’s defeat, blaming it on supposedly racist and sexist America.

“For the second time in eight years, Trump defeated a woman who had more experience and qualifications for the job, proving the first time around was not a fluke or an aberration but a true reflection of how the country feels,” Ishisaka complained.

It’s a familiar tune – if a Democrat woman loses, it’s due to sexism. If she’s black or Latino, it must be because of racism, too. We are supposed to ignore Harris’s track record or the fact that Americans, including black and Latino voters, clearly preferred Donald Trump. And we’re supposed to pretend Harris had more experience to become president than the candidate who was actually president.

Naomi Ishisaka and other elitist liberals think you’re racist and sexist for not voting for Kamala Harris

For Ishisaka, the narrative has to be about how we’re all “bigots.” The identity-obsessed columnist is incapable of a more honest assessment: We were simply unimpressed by Harris. Not even Democrats were impressed by Harris, which is why when she ran for president in 2016, she didn’t make it to the first primary. Had Ishisaka even bothered to hate watch anything other than MSNBC, or perhaps talk to people outside of her liberal, Seattle bubble, she’d have seen the writing on the wall.

Harris, as vice president, hadn’t exactly won over the American people with any groundbreaking achievements or even the basics of competence. Under Biden’s administration, she was given responsibilities – like on immigration and artificial intelligence – only to dodge them. Yet, instead of calling out Harris for her lack of experience and results, Ishisaka and her ilk jump straight to identity politics. When in doubt, it seems the left’s rule is to throw out the race and gender cards, expecting it will somehow shield their candidates from legitimate scrutiny.

Luckily, voters rejected this lazy strategy, particularly Latino voters who are sick of being told by progressive elitists who they should support. You know what’s not a winning message? “Vote for Kamala because she’s a black woman.”

Pandering doesn’t always work

A record number of black and Latino voters supported Trump in the last election. That’s not because they’re self-hating or brainwashed, as pundits like Naomi Ishisaka might have you believe. It’s because Trump delivered results that mattered to them: A booming economy, low unemployment rates across demographics and policies that made people feel secure and valued.

Women, too, showed significant support for Trump, rejecting the notion that Kamala Harris – and, by extension, every progressive woman – speaks for them. Women in this country don’t see themselves in Kamala’s failures. They see an elite, out-of-touch politician more interested in pandering than progress. That despite Ishisaka believing white women, in particular, should “understand the assignment” and vote for Kamala because they share a gender that, up until they saw the exit polls, the Left couldn’t even define.

How did Kamala try to appeal to voters? She told black people she’d legalize weed because. We’re supposed to pretend it’s not racist to see black people and presume they’re motivated by weed. She warned Latinos that Trump was tough on illegal immigration, as if Latinos support open borders like Democrats. And, of course, she touted her support for “reproductive freedoms” as a way to shore up the female vote because Democrats think all women believe in abortion up until birth.

Media members upset that they were ignored

It seems clear that the media, and Naomi Ishisaka in particular, are not upset because they believe racist America was unfair to Kamala Harris. They’re upset because Americans rejected their version of “truth.”

Ishisaka and her progressive cohorts have decided that they are the moral arbiters of what’s right and wrong – what should and shouldn’t be acceptable. Harris’s loss isn’t just a political failure to them; it’s an ego blow. They can’t stand that Americans don’t see the world through their warped lens of identity politics. They told us we needed to elevate Kamala because she’s a “woman of color,” and when we refused, they lashed out.

The irony is that Ishisaka’s insistence on blaming racism and sexism is exactly why candidates like Harris fail. Americans are exhausted from being lectured by media elites who refuse to understand or even respect their real concerns. People want leaders who are results-driven, not status-seekers. They want someone who understands their struggles – economic insecurity, rising crime, and inflation eating away at every paycheck. They don’t want someone whose biggest “qualification” is checking a diversity box. And this isn’t coming from some corner of white, male America. This is black voters, Latino voters, women – all saying enough with the empty promises.

Democrats are too busy insulting than realizing the error of their ways

Naomi Ishisaka’s fixation on identity politics isn’t just misguided; it’s also deeply insulting to the very groups she claims to represent.

By constantly reducing Kamala Harris’s failure to her race and gender, she’s sending the message that no matter how hard a woman of color works, she’ll only ever be seen through those lenses. But maybe that’s because, in Ishisaka’s world, it’s all she can see. It’s easier for her to blame the “racist” system than to face the fact that Kamala Harris just isn’t a good leader.

This attempt to twist Harris’s defeat into a story about oppression also reflects the desperation of left-wing media. When you can’t run on your record, you run on pity. But Americans aren’t looking for pity, and they’re certainly not looking to carry the guilt of Naomi Ishisaka’s manufactured outrage.

