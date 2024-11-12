Pierce County is handing out raises approved by the County Council to top elected officials even before they begin their jobs.

Sheriff Keith Swank is among several high-ranking Pierce County officials who might receive higher salaries than initially approved by the County Council last year, as reported by the Tacoma News Tribune. A proposed ordinance set to be discussed on Nov. 18 aims to increase the salaries of the sheriff, the county executive, the county auditor, and the county assessor-treasurer.

The council approved a 6% raise for the sheriff effective Jan. 1, 2024, last year. That was followed by an additional 3% raise effective Jan. 1, 2025. However, the Pierce County Citizens’ Commission on Salaries for Elected Officials has recommended increasing the 2025 raise to 5%.

Watch: Pierce County deputies shot at in midst of stolen SUV arrest

The commission’s staff report highlighted concerns that the sheriff’s salary remains significantly lower than that of other senior managers within the Sheriff’s Department. They believe this disparity could deter potential candidates from seeking the elected position. The report recommended adjusting the 2025 salary increase for the sheriff from 3% to 5%. Current Sheriff Ed Troyer was set to earn $197,460 in 2024, with Swank slated to make $203,384 in 2025. If the proposed changes are approved, Swank’s salary will rise to at least $207,333 in 2025.

The Pierce County executive was initially set to receive a 4% raise in 2024 and a 3% raise in 2025. However, the commission now recommends a 4% raise in 2025, considering factors such as inflation rates, job responsibilities, salaries of similar positions in comparable counties, and past salary increases. If approved, newly elected executive Ryan Mello would earn approximately $232,047 in 2025, an increase of about $2,232 from the originally approved amount.

Crime Blotter: Pierce County business owner ordered to pay over $360K over gas station scam

The commission also recommends adjusting the 2025 salary increases for the positions of assessor-treasurer, auditor, and executive from 3% to 4% to align with the budgeted increases for unrepresented and most represented county employees. Under this proposal, current Pierce County Auditor Linda Farmer would be paid $171,978 in 2025, an increase of $1,655 from the initially approved amount. Newly elected Assessor-Treasurer Marty Campbell would see his salary rise to $168,641 in 2025, an increase of $1,622.

The proposed ordinance reflects the commission’s efforts to ensure that the salaries of Pierce County’s elected officials remain competitive and fair, considering the responsibilities and challenges associated with their roles. The upcoming committee meeting will further discuss these proposed changes and their potential impact on the county’s budget and operations.

Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here. Follow Bill on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email him here.