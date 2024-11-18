Close
Boeing lays off nearly 2,200 people in Washington, state reports

Nov 18, 2024, 10:05 AM | Updated: 10:31 am

The Boeing logo can be seen at the company's factory in Renton on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024. (File photo: Lindsey Wasson, AP)

Steve Coogan's Profile Picture

BY STEVE COOGAN


MyNorthwest Lead Editor

Boeing has laid off 2,199 workers in the state of Washington, a notice filed Monday with the Washington State Employment Security Department states.

The worker adjustment and retraining notification (WARN) layoff and closure database update shows the layoff date as Dec. 20 and it will affect workers in “various locations in Washington.”

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

