Boeing issues layoff notices to hundreds of SPEEA Members amid broader workforce reductions
Nov 15, 2024, 8:48 AM | Updated: 9:31 am
(Photo: Bill Kaczaraba, MyNorthwest)
Nov 15, 2024, 8:48 AM | Updated: 9:31 am
(Photo: Bill Kaczaraba, MyNorthwest)
Senator Patty Murray spoke out against President-elect Donald Trump's announcement to select RFK Jr. as the head of HHS.
32 minutes ago
Boeing has issued layoffs to 438 members of the Society of Professional Engineering Employees in Aerospace this week.
43 minutes ago
The Everett Police Department is investigating a crime scene after a pedestrian was hit and killed when she was crossing the road.
2 hours ago
Nestled along the Seattle Waterfront in Post Alley, a new adventure awaits you: The Tomb Raider Experience puzzle room.
3 hours ago
The King County Sheriff's Office emailed some deputies and staff saying $900,000 in spending cuts need to be made by the end of the year.
14 hours ago
The weekend has returned, as it so faithfully does every week and there are plenty of things to keep in mind as you make your plans!
15 hours ago
Water damage stands as one of the most common and costly claims that homeowners face, accounting for nearly a quarter of all homeowners insurance claims.
The Mountains to Sound Greenway Trust is hosting a tree-planting fundraiser, helping create a sustainable future for local communities, wildlife and the planet.
Home Comfort Alliance recommends ways to create a home that embodies comfort, health, efficiency and environmental impact.
Have you dreamed of designing your own video game or being at the forefront of artificial intelligence? There is a school that can help turn those dreams into a reality.
As the summer sun warms the Puget Sound area, the Seattle All-Star Classic celebrity softball game is gearing up for its third inning.
Saving Great Animals, along with Carter Subaru, outlined valuable tips to ensure four-legged family members are secure during car rides.