Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Economist: Boeing contract will have big impact on housing in Western Washington

Nov 6, 2024, 11:31 AM | Updated: 11:48 am

Photo: Boeing machinists, labor allies and elected officials rally in Seattle at their union hall o...

Boeing machinists, labor allies and elected officials rally in Seattle at their union hall on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024. The Boeing contract will impact housing. (Photo: Manuel Valdes, AP)

(Photo: Manuel Valdes, AP)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The new Boeing contract will likely boost housing demand by increasing incomes and job security for machinists, providing a positive outlook for long-term income and job growth in the region, a local economist told KIRO Newsradio.

Appearing on “Seattle’s Morning News,” Windermere principal economist Jeff Tucker said despite the strike, there was no clear indication of softening home prices or buying demand.

“Settling the strike at Boeing is definitely a tailwind for housing demand in the region,” Tucker said. “It’s boosting incomes for the machinists there at Boeing, and it’s giving some more certainty about that kind of long-run income and job growth for the region.”

Despite the strike, home prices remained stable.

“I don’t think that we saw a clear signal of softening of home prices or home buying demand during the strike,” Tucker noted. He added that the Seattle metro area’s unemployment rate is about half a point higher than the national average, partly due to the strike’s impact on the labor market.

Money: Part of Amazon heads east from Seattle to Bellevue

Home prices continue to rise as mortgage rates fall

Improved mortgage affordability in October led to an increase in listings and lower mortgage rates compared to the previous year. King, Pierce and Snohomish Counties experienced notable home price increases, with King County up 8%, Snohomish County up 7.5% and Pierce County nearly 10%.

“The upsurge in activity all around the region and even in the Seattle MSA (Metropolitan Statistical Area) was striking,” Tucker said. “Buyers had more options to choose from, and they did have somewhat lower mortgage rates, especially compared to this time last year.”

San Juan County, with a median home price of $1.1 million, saw fluctuations influenced by its small market size and ferry commute challenges.

“In October, we saw a grand total of 19 closed home sales this year versus 21 last year,” Tucker explained. “It’s really almost kind of just a roll of the dice of who happens to be selling that home.”

MyNW poll results: Many would consider making less money to work remotely more

Light rail, Boeing contract impacts housing

The new light rail extension has spurred demand and development, attracting both residents and investors.

“The opening of light rail stations is a major amenity that is attracting more demand and more interest,” Tucker stated. “It’s filling up those parking lots in that area pretty much every day.”

Seattle is also considering changes to its design review process to expedite housing development.

“The city is taking public comments on whether to exempt more buildings from design review,” Tucker said. “There are sort of a whole series of layers of vetoes that keep sending a builder and their architect back to the drawing board again and again.”

The city’s efforts include potentially expanding the floor area ratio ceiling to facilitate the construction of townhomes and other multi-family housing options.

“This was a big step forward for missing middle housing,” Tucker concluded. “Especially maybe duplexes, townhomes, fourplexes on previously single-family homes throughout the city.”

The new light rail extension has attracted demand and development, drawing interest from both residents and investors. Seattle is also considering changes to its design review process to expedite housing development, aiming to address the region’s growing demand for homes. The city is taking public comments on exempting more buildings from design review and expanding the floor area ratio ceiling to facilitate the construction of multi-family housing options.

Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here. Follow Bill on X and email him here

MyNorthwest News

Image: Vice President Kamala Harris delivers a concession speech for the 2024 presidential election...

Associated Press

Harris says nation must accept election results, but urges supporters to keep fighting

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kamala Harris said Wednesday that “we must accept the results of this election” as she encouraged supporters to continue fighting for their vision of the country after her loss to Donald Trump. The Democratic vice president said the battle would continue “in the voting booth, in the courts and in the public square.” “Sometimes the […]

26 minutes ago

ship canal bridge...

Matt Markovich

Big money headed toward Seattle’s transportation infrastructure

Seattle residents have approved Proposition 1, a property tax measure set to invest $1.55 billion in the city’s transportation infrastructure.

33 minutes ago

Photo: (Left) Donald Trump gestures at supporters during a campaign rally at PPG Paints Arena in Pi...

James Lynch

‘I’m excited,’ ‘I’m worried’: Washington voters on both sides react to Trump win

People are either celebrating or coming to terms with the fact that Donald Trump will be president again. KIRO Newsradio got reactions from Washington voters on both political sides.

36 minutes ago

edmonds hate crime...

Luke Duecy

Elderly woman charged with hate crime in Edmonds after alleged attack at political rally

An 82-year-old woman in Edmonds was arrested on suspicion of committing a hate crime after she confronted two women during a political rally.

3 hours ago

Photo: Boeing machinists, labor allies and elected officials rally in Seattle at their union hall o...

Bill Kaczaraba

Economist: Boeing contract will have big impact on housing in Western Washington

The new Boeing contract will likely boost housing demand by increasing incomes and job security for machinists, an economist said.

3 hours ago

Incumbent Democrat U.S. House candidate Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, left, and her opponent Republican ...

Bill Kaczaraba

Closely watched U.S. House 3rd District race in Washington is too close to call

In the 3rd congressional district in Washington, a rematch between U.S. Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez and Joe Kent is too close to call.

6 hours ago

Economist: Boeing contract will have big impact on housing in Western Washington