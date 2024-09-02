Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CHOKEPOINTS

Tuesday marks first commute day for Snohomish County Light Rail

Sep 2, 2024, 1:17 PM | Updated: 1:28 pm

Family celebrates the opening of the Lynnwood Light Rail extension. (Photo: Bill Kaczaraba: MyNorth...

Family celebrates the opening of the Lynnwood Light Rail extension. (Photo: Bill Kaczaraba: MyNorthwest)

(Photo: Bill Kaczaraba: MyNorthwest)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Tuesday will mark the first real commute day for Light Rail reaching into Snohomish County. Thousands attended the opening day gala on Friday at both the Lynwood and Montlake Terrace stations.

When asked if they’d be riding the train regularly, one person told MyNorthwest, “Are you kidding? I’ve been waiting years for this!”

Another said, “Mostly I’ll be using it for fun, like attending ball games or concerts at the stadium.”

Yet another explained, “It’s not really pratical for me. But, I’m excited about it anyway.”

More transportation news: City of Lakewood raises illegal parking fines by more than $100

Fares

One-way adult fares are $3. Youth ride free. Orca card is the easiest way to pay for a ride.

Four new stops with free parking

  • Lynnwood City Center (1,640 parking spaces)
  • Mountlake Terrace Station (206 parking spaces with 668 at Community Transit’s parking garage)
  • Shoreline South/148th Station (500 parking spaces)
  • Shoreline North/185th Station (500 parking spaces)

At the Northgate station, you have to pay to park.

Projected travel times

  • Lynnwood to Westlake (downtown Seattle): 28 minutes
  • Shoreline South/148th to University of Washington: 11 minutes
  • Mountlake Terrace to SeaTac: 56 minutes
  • Mountlake Terrace to Northgate: 10 minutes

You can check out other travel times using Sound Transit’s Trip Planner.

Contributing: Lexi Herda, KIRO 7 News

Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here. Follow Bill on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email him here

Chokepoints

lynnwood light rail...

Chris Sullivan

It’s a party: Light rail service begins in Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, Shoreline

Lynnwood better be ready for its closeup. Light rail service begins Friday, bringing thousands of new people in for a fast trip to Seattle.

3 days ago

Highway 2 labor day...

Nate Connors and Charlie Harger, KIRO Newsradio

How to navigate US 2 and avoid backups this Labor Day weekend

As the Labor Day weekend approaches, WSDOT is encouraging travelers using Highway 2 are encouraged to plan ahead to avoid congestion.

4 days ago

I-5 lanes...

Frank Sumrall

All lanes of I-5 in downtown Seattle reopened after semi-truck accident

All lanes of Interstate 5 (I-5) heading south are closed due to a crash involving a jackknifed semi-truck.

6 days ago

Image: At the top of this image, the reader board at Sea-Tac Airport that would normally have infor...

Steve Coogan

Travelers be aware: Cyberattack causing major issues at Sea-Tac Airport

The Port of Seattle, including Sea-Tac Airport, reported Saturday morning in a post on X it is experiencing an internet outage.

9 days ago

Image: State Route 20 (SR 20) North Cascades Highway reopened to traffic at noon on Thursday, Aug. ...

Steve Coogan

SR 20/North Cascades Highway reopens following fire, mudslide closures

A portion of SR 20/North Cascades Highway closed since Aug. 4 due to area wildfires and a major mudslide reopened Thursday.

10 days ago

Image: The Washington State Department of Transportation's (WSDOT) shared-use path on the State Rou...

Nate Connors

Weekend traffic update: Bridge work across 3 counties may hamper plans

The 115,000 commuters who travel across Lake Washington on the SR 520 toll bridge daily will have to choose another route this weekend.

10 days ago

Tuesday marks first commute day for Snohomish County Light Rail