Tuesday will mark the first real commute day for Light Rail reaching into Snohomish County. Thousands attended the opening day gala on Friday at both the Lynwood and Montlake Terrace stations.

When asked if they’d be riding the train regularly, one person told MyNorthwest, “Are you kidding? I’ve been waiting years for this!”

Another said, “Mostly I’ll be using it for fun, like attending ball games or concerts at the stadium.”

Yet another explained, “It’s not really pratical for me. But, I’m excited about it anyway.”

More transportation news: City of Lakewood raises illegal parking fines by more than $100

Fares

One-way adult fares are $3. Youth ride free. Orca card is the easiest way to pay for a ride.

Four new stops with free parking

Lynnwood City Center (1,640 parking spaces)

Mountlake Terrace Station (206 parking spaces with 668 at Community Transit’s parking garage)

Shoreline South/148th Station (500 parking spaces)

Shoreline North/185th Station (500 parking spaces)

At the Northgate station, you have to pay to park.

Projected travel times

Lynnwood to Westlake (downtown Seattle): 28 minutes

Shoreline South/148th to University of Washington: 11 minutes

Mountlake Terrace to SeaTac: 56 minutes

Mountlake Terrace to Northgate: 10 minutes

You can check out other travel times using Sound Transit’s Trip Planner.

Contributing: Lexi Herda, KIRO 7 News

Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here. Follow Bill on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email him here.