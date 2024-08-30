Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

City of Lakewood raises illegal parking fines by more than $100

Aug 30, 2024, 3:35 PM

Photo: The Lakewood Municipal Court....

The Lakewood Municipal Court. (Photo: James Lynch, KIRO Newsradio)

(Photo: James Lynch, KIRO Newsradio)

James Lynch's Profile Picture

BY JAMES LYNCH


KIRO Newsradio reporter

The City of Lakewood in Pierce County first noticed they had a problem when they began receiving numerous complaints about illegal parking. Some drivers were blocking sidewalks, driveways, even mailboxes.

“Parking issues first started to come up several months ago,” Lakewood Police Sgt. Charles Porche told KIRO Newsradio on Friday. “We were getting a lot of complaints in several neighborhoods where vehicles were parked on sidewalks, and they were impeding people in wheelchairs and some of our elderly population who went out for walks and literally had to walk in the street to get around illegally parked vehicles.”

‘It’s unreal:’ Gunmen shoot-up Burien home, killing woman in her 80s

When the City Attorney’s Office and police started to look at the problem, they found a couple of things. First, there were a number of different fines being imposed by the city, depending on the parking violation. Second, they found the parking fines at that time, between $20 and $30, were not deterring illegal parking at all.

“They just did not seem to be helping, anybody really, solve the problem between the police department and those reporting issues,” Porche said.

Instead, the city came up with a plan to pass an ordinance creating one universal parking fine all over the city, because the status quo just wasn’t working.

“Our ordinance was a $20 fine,” Porche said. “It seemed to have little or no impact as I don’t think a lot of people care about a $20 fine.”

More from James Lynch: 4 injured after shooting on West Casino Road in Everett

So, the city attorney and police agreed on a flat rate for all parking violations. The city council then approved the measure which went into effect August 12.

Lakewood police don’t believe the new ordinance will stop all illegal parking in the city but they do believe it will stop most repeat offenders.

James Lynch is a reporter at KIRO Newsradio. You can read more of James’ stories here. Follow James on X, or email him here.

MyNorthwest News

Image: Christopher Brinkley was incarcerated at Cedar Creek Corrections Center in Littlerock before...

Steve Coogan

Washington authorities are on the hunt for an escaped inmate

The Washington State Department of Corrections and local law enforcement agencies are looking for an inmate who escaped custody Friday.

2 hours ago

Image: People stand inside of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport....

Bill Kaczaraba

So far, so good: Sea-Tac Airport operating as normal for Labor Day weekend traffic

Sea-Tac Airport is operating as normal with few residual effects from the cyberattacks last week.

4 hours ago

Two men arrive at the scene of a seaplane crash in Lake Meridian to see what they can do to help th...

Tom Brock and Steve Coogan

Pilot dies from injuries days after Lake Meridian floatplane crash

The pilot whose floatplane crashed into Kent's Lake Meridian last Saturday died from his injuries, according to a statement from his family.

5 hours ago

litter home burglars...

Frank Sumrall

Routine litter stop turns into arrest of serial home burglars

Three burglars responsible for multiple home burglaries throughout the region this summer were arrested after a routine litter stop.

5 hours ago

montlake futures nil beer...

Frank Sumrall

New beer coming to Husky stadium exclusively to help fund NIL

Montlake Futures is providing fans with a new beer from Redhook Brewery, sold exclusively within Husky Stadium.

5 hours ago

Photo: Mount Vernon school. Paraeducators went on strike....

Julia Dallas

Mount Vernon paraeducators reach agreement after 2-day strike, delayed classes

There will be no classes on Friday, however, the Mount Vernon school district and paraeducators' union have reached a tentative agreement.

7 hours ago

City of Lakewood raises illegal parking fines by more than $100