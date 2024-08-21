Four people were injured after a shooting in Everett Tuesday night.

Just after 11 p.m., Tuesday night several people called 911 about multiple gunshots near the intersection of West Casino Road and 8th Avenue West.

When police arrived, they found two men down with obvious gunshot wounds. A short time later, two others showed up at Providence Hospital, and they had been shot as well.

“There are several scenarios here. One could be these people all knew each other and got into some kind of altercation, or it could be rival gangs,” said Jim Fuda with Crimestoppers of Puget Sound.

Multiple shell casings were found at the scene, but police have few details about exactly what led to the shooting. Officers initiated multiple K-9 tracks to search for any suspects. King County Sheriff’s Guardian 1 helicopter responded to the scene, but the gunman or gunmen are still on the loose.

“Somebody knows who did this, and they can report this crime anonymously through Crimestoppers of Puget Sound. And if that tip leads to an arrest, we will pay a monetary reward for that information,” Fuda said.

Police confirm that three of the four victims know one another. The extent of their relationship is still unknown.

This is just the latest incident of gun violence in the metro area, and working on these cases is challenging for most departments.

“It’s a complex problem. We’re short police officers, as we all know. Which means we’re short detectives to follow up on these cases,” Fuda said.

If you can help solve this case call Everett Police, 911, or Crimestoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

