Seattle Police Department (SPD) detectives are investigating the death of a beloved dog walker in the Madison Valley neighborhood Tuesday morning.

Patrol officers responded to reports of a carjacking near Martin Luther King Jr. Way East and East Harrison Street at around 10 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found a woman lying in the middle of the street, with a bystander performing CPR on her.

The Seattle Fire Department arrived shortly after and continued medical treatment. Despite all life-saving efforts, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

“There were bystanders that intervened,” Seattle Police Detective Eric Munoz told KIRO Newsradio’s Sam Campbell. “They intervened heroically. They couldn’t save her. There were multiple bystanders that were there trying to stop this crime from occurring.”

Police identified the victim as a neighborhood dog walker. During the carjacking and ensuing struggle, despite people trying to stop the crime, she was dragged by her car and died from her injuries.

The suspect fled the area in the stolen vehicle and remains at large. Seattle Police are actively searching for the suspect, but no arrests have been made.

Officers secured the area to process the scene. Detectives from the Homicide Unit have been assigned to lead the investigation.

Authorities are urging anyone with information to call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

