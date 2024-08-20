Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CRIME BLOTTER

Carjacking in Seattle’s Central District leaves beloved dog walker dead

Aug 20, 2024, 1:24 PM | Updated: 1:24 pm

Carjacking death...

Seattle Police say a woman was killed when a person carjacked her in the Central District. (Photo: Sam Campbell, KIRO Newsradio)

(Photo: Sam Campbell, KIRO Newsradio)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Seattle Police Department (SPD) detectives are investigating the death of a beloved dog walker in the Madison Valley neighborhood Tuesday morning.

Patrol officers responded to reports of a carjacking near Martin Luther King Jr. Way East and East Harrison Street at around 10 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found a woman lying in the middle of the street, with a bystander performing CPR on her.

The Seattle Fire Department arrived shortly after and continued medical treatment. Despite all life-saving efforts, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Crime Blotter: DUI suspect arrested after crashing into Aurora Ave. warehouse

“There were bystanders that intervened,” Seattle Police Detective Eric Munoz told KIRO Newsradio’s Sam Campbell. “They intervened heroically. They couldn’t save her. There were multiple bystanders that were there trying to stop this crime from occurring.”

Police identified the victim as a neighborhood dog walker. During the carjacking and ensuing struggle, despite people trying to stop the crime, she was dragged by her car and died from her injuries.

The courts: Plaintiffs asked to identify and describe their tattoos; They say the request is racist

The suspect fled the area in the stolen vehicle and remains at large. Seattle Police are actively searching for the suspect, but no arrests have been made.

Officers secured the area to process the scene. Detectives from the Homicide Unit have been assigned to lead the investigation.

Authorities are urging anyone with information to call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

Contributing: Sam Campbell, KIRO Newsradio

Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here. Follow Bill on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email him here

Crime Blotter

dui warehouse...

Frank Sumrall

DUI suspect arrested after crashing into Aurora Ave. warehouse

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) arrested a man for driving under the influence after he crashed into a building in North Seattle.

4 hours ago

Photo: Seattle officers have issued a warning to be on the lookout for two to three women and sever...

James Lynch

Several children part of alleged shoplifting scheme seen in Seattle

Seattle officers have issued a warning to be on the lookout for two to three women and several children, shoplifting together.

21 hours ago

Photo:King County investigators said a man was stabbed and assaulted by as many as 15 kids on a Kin...

Louie Tran, KIRO 7 News

Man allegedly stabbed, assaulted by ‘as many as 15’ kids on King County Metro bus

King County investigators said a man was stabbed and assaulted by as many as 15 kids on a King County Metro bus.

1 day ago

Photo: Seattle Police Department detectives are investigating a deadly shooting at a SoDo nightclub...

Julia Dallas

Man dies after shooting breaks out in Seattle nightclub

Seattle Police Department detectives are investigating a deadly shooting at a SoDo nightclub. The shooting broke out early Saturday morning.

2 days ago

Photo: Seattle Police Department officers are investigating a deadly shooting....

Julia Dallas

Arrest made in deadly shooting at Seattle 7-Eleven

The Seattle Police Department reported a 36-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred on Aug. 13.

2 days ago

This is a photo of the truck and an image of the person of interest police are looking for. (Photo:...

Tom Brock, KIRO Newsradio

Three murder victims in Concrete house fire identified

Concrete house fire murder victims identified by medical examiner in Skagit County. Suspect being sought by police.

2 days ago

Carjacking in Seattle’s Central District leaves beloved dog walker dead