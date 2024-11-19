The state of Washington will be hit with a historic “atmospheric bomb” with hurricane-like conditions that threaten to knock out power for tens of thousands.

“We’re talking about big winds. Probably the strongest low that has ever formed off our coast is going to an amplifying place (Tuesday) afternoon and evening. Very deep low. High pressure will be in the interior,” Cliff Mass, an atmospheric sciences professor at the University of Washington (UW), explained on “The Jason Rantz Show” on KTTH.

Mass warns that winds will “be pretty extreme” for residents in Enumclaw, Black Diamond and North Bend. The strong winds are also likely to pummel Renton and Bellevue, hitting upwards of 50 miles per hour.

“There will be power outages. I’ll guarantee you that,” Mass said.

On the coast, Mass warns there will be winds between 60 and 70 miles per hour, which is as strong as a hurricane.

“The only reason we don’t call it a hurricane is because (of) its origins. Hurricanes have to form over tropical water. This storm will be forming over the Pacific and it’s due to large changes in temperature. So the energy source is different, but it’s as strong as a category one or two hurricane,” Mass said.

Mass added the wind storm is “amplifying so rapidly, deepening so rapidly, we call this an atmospheric bomb.”

“This is going to be a bomb plus. It’ll be stronger than even the bomb definition,” he said.

More from Jason Rantz: Alleged sushi worm sets off Keith Lee TikTok controversy at Seattle restaurant

Is the ‘atmospheric bomb’ winds in Washington due to climate change?

Is this unusual “atmospheric bomb” wind storm due to climate change? Mass says no.

“There’s no reason to think this strong storm is associated with climate change. In fact, a few years ago, I did a study with the Climate Impacts Group here at the UW to see whether the strong storms are getting stronger. Is there a trend? And what do the computer models suggest? And they suggest that there will be no trend in strong storms as the planet warms up. So this is one feature you cannot blame on global warming,” Mass noted.

While there is some rain expected throughout the day, it won’t be the story, Mass said. And they are expected to die down early Wednesday morning.

“The winds are from the east, so we’re on the downslope side, and so there’s going to be a lack of rain on the areas that are getting the very strong winds. So not much rain at all. There will be a lot of rain on the southeast side of the Olympics and on the Cascade Crescent towards the east. But not where the winds are strong,” he said.

Listen to The Jason Rantz Show on weekday afternoons from 3-7 p.m. on KTTH 770 AM (HD Radio 97.3 FM HD-Channel 3). Subscribe to the podcast here. Follow Jason Rantz on X, Instagram, YouTube and Facebook.

Follow @https://twitter.com/jasonrantz