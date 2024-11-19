Tacoma pet food bank temporarily closing amid rising demand

A Tacoma pet food bank is having to scale back its operations as demand grows, leaving empty shelves in its wake.

Puget Sound Pet Food Bank announced, via a Facebook post Sunday, it is temporarily closing its Tacoma location. The food bank’s last day will be December 28.

The nonprofit said it does not have enough finances to keep up with the number of families in need.

“While we continue to receive in-kind and monetary donations (THANK YOU!!), they are no longer sufficient to feed all the pet families requesting help and cover our operating costs,” Puget Sound Food Bank wrote. “We now have to buy food every one to two weeks, which is not sustainable.”

However, the nonprofit emphasized that it is not closing the Tacoma food bank forever; it is scaling back operations. Puget Sound Food Bank added that it is looking for a new location and is exploring other options.

Meanwhile, the nonprofit will be opening its Spanaway location at 21006 Mountain Highway East on the second and fourth Saturday of each month to accommodate the impacted Tacoma families. It is currently only open on the third Saturday of each month from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. The food bank noted that it will not be able to offer service on Mondays.

“We hope this is just temporary and will keep you posted,” Puget Sound Food Bank wrote.

A Facebook user commented asking how people can help. The nonprofit responded saying, “In-kind and monetary donations are gratefully appreciated.” To make an online monetary donation, head here. The nonprofit also has an Amazon wishlist set up for donations.

“Our work supports pets throughout Puget Sound by fighting food insecurity, ensuring people don’t have to choose between feeding their pets and feeding themselves,” the food bank’s website states.

Puget Sound Food Bank believes in its motto: “No pet should go hungry.”

“We strive to be a warm and welcoming place where everyone feels free to come for help and be greeted with love, respect, and genuine interest in their pets,” its website adds.

To learn more about the nonprofit, visit Puget Sound Food Bank’s website. For additional questions, call Kari Powell at (253) 250-5078.

