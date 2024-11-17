Beloved Southern Resident killer whale Tokitae, also called Lolita, was captured from her native waters in Penn Cove more than 50 years ago. For the first time since that traumatic event, her family has returned.

According to the Center for Whale Research (CWR), the L pod was spotted in Penn Cove on November 3.

CWR’s post stated the pod was traveling in two groups heading toward the cove.

“As the whales entered Penn Cove, the two large groups switched position with one another,” CWR said. “When the whales had made more than halfway into Penn Cove, there was some milling before all the whales turned around and began heading back out.”

The Orca Network reported, “All 33 members were in the cove, what a treat for so many whale friends watching them.”

“We witnessed history in the making today,” a post on the Orca Network’s website stated. “For the first time in over 50 years, the southern resident orcas made their way into Penn Cove. L Pod gave us a lovely look as they came in. We were all in complete shock with each minute that passed with them inside the cove.”

More than 80 orcas captured in Penn Cove

In August 1970, according to Whale and Dolphin Conservation USA, more than 80 orcas were captured in Penn Cove, including Tokitae, and delivered to marine parks. As many as five orcas drowned during the process.

“The footage that you will see is disturbing and depicts the brutal, extremely stressful and haphazard methods utilized in capturing orcas from the wild,” Whale and Dolphin Conservation USA stated on its website. “The special also features the first-ever interview with diver John Crowe, who worked on the Penn Cove capture and was in charge of secretly disposing of the carcasses of the drowned orcas, to avoid them being counted in the total numbers taken during the capture.”

Tokitae died last year after spending more than 50 years in captivity at the Miami Seaquarium.

“Lolita’s (Tokitae’s) family is the L25 matriline of the ‘L’ pod of the Southern Resident orca community,” Whale and Dolphin Conservation USA said. “Lolita’s mother is believed to be L25, Ocean Sun (estimated birth year 1930), who still resides with Lolita’s family swimming freely in the open waters where Lolita was captured. Lolita continued to use the calls that only her family uses.”

Tokitae’s remains were to be returned to the Lummi Nation to be laid to rest in a cultural ceremony.

According to the Miami Herald, Tokitae died of old age and multiple chronic illnesses. In a statement on Facebook, the aquarium reported the orca had “exhibited serious signs of discomfort” ahead of her death and that she died of what was “believed to be a renal condition.”

While Tokitae was set to be relocated before she died, the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Fisheries stated it is “uncertain whether Tokitae would have survived a move to a net pen in Puget Sound or release to the wild, given she was more than 50 years old and has long-term medical needs.”

Three main threats to Southern Resident Killer whales

According to NOAA Fisheries, researchers have identified three main threats to orcas — vessel traffic noise and disturbance, health and contaminants and available prey.

Co-founder and Board President of Orca Network Howard Garrett told KIRO Newsradio last month the main reason the population hasn’t grown is a lack of wild salmon supplies. He said there has been a lot of salmon restoration lately but the four lower Snake River dams are blocking valuable resources.

While the story of the Southern Resident killer whales may seem grim, their appearance at Penn Cove gave hope to the community.

“Many believed that the residents would never return to the waters where their family members were so brutally captured for human entertainment,” an Orca Network post stated. “Many believe this return is a good omen, marking the dawn of a new era where orcas and salmon may once again be healthy.”

