Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

How did Tokitae die? Necropsy findings for beloved whale released

Oct 17, 2023, 7:31 PM | Updated: 7:35 pm

Trainer Marcia Hinton pets Tokitae, a captive orca whale, during a performance at the Miami Seaquar...

Trainer Marcia Hinton pets Tokitae, a captive orca whale, during a performance at the Miami Seaquarium in Miami in the 1990s. (File photo: Nuri Vallbona, Miami Herald via The Associated Press)

(File photo: Nuri Vallbona, Miami Herald via The Associated Press)

Steve Coogan's Profile Picture

BY STEVE COOGAN


MyNorthwest Lead Editor

Tokitae, the last surviving Southern Resident killer whale still living in captivity who was also known as Lolita, appears to have died of old age and multiple chronic illnesses, according to a necropsy summary released Tuesday to the Miami Herald.

The whale died at the Miami Seaquarium in August while they were preparing to move her back to the waters of Puget Sound.

In a statement on Facebook at that time, the aquarium reported Tokitae had “exhibited serious signs of discomfort” ahead of her death and that she died of what was “believed to be a renal condition.”

That finding is appears to be backed up by the documents released Tuesday, the Herald explained.

“The results of the analysis performed indicate that the death was due to the progression of multiple chronic conditions some of which derived from age,” the Seaquarium wrote in a press release the Herald secured.

Dr. Judy St. Leger, a veterinarian with 20 years of experience working with marine mammals, found Tokitae suffered from “acute and chronic bronchointerstitial pneumonia and renal degeneration, and a chronic condition of the heart implying the degeneration of the cardiac valves.”

Tokitae returns home

Tokitae was cremated and her ashes arrived in Bellingham last month. The ashes were flown in from Athens, Georgia, after the necropsy was performed at the University of Georgia.

The Lummi Nation, which considers whales family, planned to welcome Tokitae in a private, traditional ceremony.

The group decided to cancel a tribute planned for the end of the September due to what they said was an “overwhelming week of grief.”

KIRO 7 reported the tribe will hold a public memorial for the whale at a later date.

In a statement released the day Tokitae died, Lummi Nation Chairman Tony Hillaire wrote the group was “saddened by the news that our beloved Orca relative has passed away at the estimated age of 57 years old. Our hearts are with all those impacted by this news; our hearts are with her family.”

‘She came home not physically but spiritually’: Tokitae’s death sends powerful message

“We stand in solidarity with our Lummi members whom poured their hearts and souls into bringing Sk’aliCh’elh-tenaut home,” Hillaire added. “We will do all we can to start healing from this news and will begin talking about what needs to happen next.”

Previously, the Lummi Nation stressed that the ceremony will be private, but Tokitae will be honored with a public celebration of life, at a later date. The U.S. Coast Guard will be present to ensure there is no interference with the private ceremony.

The events leading up to Tokitae’s death

Just a few days prior to her death, Tokitae was declared to be in excellent health by the veterinarian overseeing her care and by the CEO of The Dolphin Company.

“A week ago, the vets were here. You know, she was doing great. And the staff is completely devastated. Because this just came completely out of the blue,” said Pritam Singh, a Florida Keys developer and founder of Friends for (Tokitae), said. “But we had no idea that this was going to happen and so we’re as surprised as anybody else.”

Animal rights activists had been fighting for years to have Tokitae freed from her Florida tank. The park’s relatively new owner, The Dolphin Company, and the nonprofit Friends of Toki announced a plan earlier this year to possibly move her to a natural sea pen in the Pacific Northwest, with the financial backing of Jim Irsay, the owner of the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts.

On the move: Dolphin that shared a tank with Tokitae taken to to SeaWorld San Antonio

Tokitae retired from performing last spring as a condition of the Miami Seaquarium’s new exhibitor’s license with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. She had not been publicly displayed since. In recent months, new upgrades had been installed to better filter the pool and regulate her water temperature.

Federal and state regulators would have had to approve any plan to move Lolita, and that could have taken months or years. The 5,000-pound orca had been living for years in a tank that measures 80 feet by 35 feet and is 20 feet deep.

Contributing: Heather Bosch, KIRO Newsradio; The Associated Press

Local News

A King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) vehicle...

Steve Coogan

King County Sheriff’s deputy charged with assault after March incident

The deputy was charged with assault in the fourth degree Tuesday, accused of punching a suspect who was handcuffed in the back of a patrol vehicle.

4 minutes ago

Image: An image promoting the 2023 Seattle City Council debates...

Charlie Harger

Seattle City Council debates conclude Tuesday night with District Five

KIRO Newsradio 97.3FM will air four Seattle City Council debates between Oct. 3 and Oct. 17. The events will also be streamed live on MyNorthwest.com.  

35 minutes ago

Image: Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson...

Steve Coogan

AG Ferguson announces over $2M in recoveries for student borrowers

More than 30 entities have been ordered to pay restitution to over 2,650 Washington residents.

4 hours ago

Dow Constantine...

Bill Kaczaraba

King County Executive Constantine creates new group to combat gun violence

The office intends to advance existing initiatives and programs, and expand Community Violence Intervention services to Kent, Burien and Skyway in 2024.

5 hours ago

Pink...

Bill Kaczaraba

Pink cancels Tacoma Dome concerts

P!nk has postponed two shows that were scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday in Tacoma, she said on an X post.

10 hours ago

The Washington Lottery says there have been big winners in our state. (AP Photo/File)...

KIRO 7 News Staff

Two separate million dollar lottery tickets bought in western Washington

Two separate lottery tickets worth $1 million each were bought in Western Washington in the last month, according to Washington Lottery.

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

How did Tokitae die? Necropsy findings for beloved whale released