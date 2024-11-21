President-elect Donald Trump sent shockwaves throughout the world of politics when he made the nomination of former Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz for Attorney General. No one saw this choice coming.

Gaetz, who was the subject of a House Ethics Committee investigation, has long been one of the more bombastic members of Congress and has burned his fair share of bridges on Capitol Hill. His combativeness was put on full display when he led the fight to remove Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House. He made some enemies in the process.

Reports have suggested that Gaetz will not have enough GOP Senators to get confirmed. But is that true?

Does Matt Gaetz have enough support for confirmation as Attorney General?

Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) revealed she does think Gaetz will have the votes to earn confirmation.

Blackburn met with Gaetz Wednesday on the hill and said he is eager to address the issues some Republicans are concerned with, including how he’d tackle the lawfare.

“I do think Matt can get the backing of Republicans on the Senate,” Blackburn told “The Jason Rantz Show” on KTTH. “I met with him today … right off the bat, said, dealing with the weaponization and the two tiers of justice, dealing with the broken border and the immigration issues.”

Gaetz has something else going for him too, which is the backing of Trump. Something that carries tremendous weight in the Republican Party.

“I would vote to confirm him because he is President Donald Trump’s pick,” Blackburn said. “He is focused on draining the swamp.”

You can listen to the full interview with Senator Blackburn here:

