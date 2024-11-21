Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

KTTH OPINION

Sen. Marsha Blackburn reveals to Jason Rantz if Matt Gaetz has GOP backing for Attorney General

Nov 20, 2024, 5:55 PM

Photo: US Senator Marsha Blackburn (L) speaks during the first day of the 2024 Republican National ...

US Senator Marsha Blackburn (L) speaks during the first day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, July 15, 2024. (Photo: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images) Rep. Matt Gaetz (R) speaks on stage at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, on the third day of the Republican National Convention in downtown Milwaukee, Wis. (Photo: Melina Mara/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

(Photo: Melina Mara/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Jackson Meyer's Profile Picture

BY JACKSON MEYER


Producer

President-elect Donald Trump sent shockwaves throughout the world of politics when he made the nomination of former Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz for Attorney General. No one saw this choice coming.

Gaetz, who was the subject of a House Ethics Committee investigation, has long been one of the more bombastic members of Congress and has burned his fair share of bridges on Capitol Hill. His combativeness was put on full display when he led the fight to remove Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House. He made some enemies in the process.

Reports have suggested that Gaetz will not have enough GOP Senators to get confirmed. But is that true?

Does Matt Gaetz have enough support for confirmation as Attorney General?

Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) revealed she does think Gaetz will have the votes to earn confirmation.

Blackburn met with Gaetz Wednesday on the hill and said he is eager to address the issues some Republicans are concerned with, including how he’d tackle the lawfare.

“I do think Matt can get the backing of Republicans on the Senate,” Blackburn told “The Jason Rantz Show” on KTTH. “I met with him today … right off the bat, said, dealing with the weaponization and the two tiers of justice, dealing with the broken border and the immigration issues.”

Gaetz has something else going for him too, which is the backing of Trump. Something that carries tremendous weight in the Republican Party.

“I would vote to confirm him because he is President Donald Trump’s pick,” Blackburn said. “He is focused on draining the swamp.”

You can listen to the full interview with Senator Blackburn here:

Listen to The Jason Rantz Show on weekday afternoons from 3-7 p.m. on KTTH 770 AM (HD Radio 97.3 FM HD-Channel 3). Subscribe to the podcast here. Follow Jason on X, formerly known as TwitterInstagram and Facebook.

Jason Rantz on AM 770 KTTH
  • listen to jason rantzTune in to AM 770 KTTH weekdays at 3-7pm toThe Jason Rantz Show.

Jason Rantz Show

KTTH Opinion

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: How to Give Your Baby the Right Name

Naming babies is a tough job. Well, have no fear because Jason Rantz & Jake Skorheim discovered that there are “baby name consultants” ready to help. For the right price, of course. Enjoy a Double Shot. ☕️☕️ Listen to The Jason Rantz Show weekdays from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. on AM 770 KTTH or […]

2 hours ago

Photo: US Senator Marsha Blackburn (L) speaks during the first day of the 2024 Republican National ...

Jackson Meyer

Sen. Marsha Blackburn reveals to Jason Rantz if Matt Gaetz has GOP backing for Attorney General

Senator Marsha Blackburn believes that Trump's controversial Attorney General Matt Gaetz can be confirmed by the Senate.

2 hours ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Letting homeless people live wherever and however they please

Washington Democrats are preparing a bill that would establish homelessness as a protected class, legalize homeless encampments and RVs statewide and strip cities of the authority to enforce restrictions on homelessness, including bans on encampments, according to a draft of the legislation obtained by “The Jason Rantz Show” on KTTH. If enacted, the bill would […]

5 hours ago

Photos: Liberty Oilfield Services CEO Chris Wright (L) is pictured in Denver, Jan. 17, 2018. Govern...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Here’s why conservative environmentalists are pumped with Trump picks on energy, interior

Conservative environmentalists are excited with the direction president-elect Donald Trump is headed when it comes to Energy and Interior.

5 hours ago

Washington windstorm...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Why are some pretending the atmospheric bomb windstorm in Washington wasn’t a big deal?

Washington state was just hit with an atmospheric bomb windstorm. But many locals are claiming it was no big deal. Why? The media.

11 hours ago

Photo: Two suspects robbed a Seattle café....

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Seattle business owner ‘completely helpless’ as she watched her café get robbed

A café owner was the latest victim of the city's crime crisis. And she had to watch as her Seattle café was being robbed in real time.

15 hours ago

Sen. Marsha Blackburn reveals to Jason Rantz if Matt Gaetz has GOP backing for Attorney General