Snowy conditions in the Cascades brings ski season, difficult driving

The Washington State Patrol is advising drivers to slow down and be safe if they’re headed over Cascade mountain passes.

Snowy conditions and compact snow and ice are making driving conditions treacherous on Snoqualmie, Stevens, White and Blewett Passes.

State Trooper Rick Johnson posted video on X of a big pickup truck getting off the freeway at Snoqualmie Pass, at Exit 52.

The trooper’s cruiser followed the pickup on a snowy and slushy exit ramp, when the pickup suddenly spun out.

The truck veered to the left and bumped into a guard rail.

No one was seriously hurt, but the video is a reminder to everyone that even big four-wheel-drive rigs can run into problems with a minimal amount of snow and ice on the road.

Johnson also posted a message, as a warning to other drivers.

“No matter WHAT you drive please slow down and drive for conditions. Four-wheel drive does (not) mean more speed in slick conditions,” he wrote in the X post.

The National Weather Service says there is a potential for more snow to fall in the mountains in the coming week.

It predicts rain and snow, with the snow level near 3,000 feet. Accumulations could total one to three inches, with afternoon pass temperatures in the mid-30s.

An early ski season has already begun at the White Pass, Crystal Mountain and Mount Baker Ski Areas.

At White Pass, operations are in full swing Fridays through Mondays.

The ski area says Mother Nature did not disappoint over the weekend, bringing another inch of snow Saturday night and Sunday morning, with temperatures in the mid-20s and light winds.

But skiers and boarders with an urge to try out some of that fresh powder will have to be cautious getting there. The Washington Department of Transportation on Sunday required traction tires on all vehicles traveling eastbound or westbound. Snow was falling throughout the day. For vehicles heavier than 10,000 lbs. gross vehicle weight chains are required. The Crystal Mountain Ski Area also opened over the weekend. That’s a week earlier than originally planned. Crystal kicked off the season Friday, with a limited opening for holders of the area’s Ikon and Crystal Mountain Passes. Those pass holders enjoyed the exclusive rights to shred the freshly-fallen powder on mountain slopes. Then on Saturday and Sunday, Crystal opened its lifts to rest of the skiing community. All skiers and boarders were invited, giving all those others a chance to carve turns into the freshly-covered, snowy terrain. Crystal Mountain says its operating details after the weekend will be determined by snow conditions. They advise checking the ski area’s website for updates. Mount Baker has been operating since Wednesday. The 2024-25 season launched at Baker that day with season pass holders again getting first crack at the fresh powder. Mount Baker opened to the rest of the general public on Thursday. Baker’s White Salmon base area will be open seven days a week, from 9:00 am to 3:30 pm. Its Heather Meadows base area will only be open on weekends. The National Weather Service forecast for the rest of the week in the Cascades predicts a mix of rain and snow, and snow levels at the 3,000-foot elevation. If the precipitation comes in the form of rain, the Cascades will likely see from a quarter to a half inch. If it turns to snow, expect an accumulation of one to two inches. On Monday, the National Weather Service forecast calls for rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch, and snow accumulation in the afternoon of up to an inch. The total snow accumulation will be from two to six inches, with light winds and temperatures in the 30s. At Snoqualmie Pass, the ski area will need a lot more winter-like conditions to arrive before they can contemplate an Opening Day announcement. Wash-DOT has advised traction tires for drivers on I-90 heading over Snoqualmie Pass on Sunday, with snow and slush on the road. Oversize vehicles are not allowed.

On Stevens Pass, traction tires are also advised. On Sunday, the pavement of U.S. 2 was covered with compact snow, slush and ice. Oversize vehicles are also not allowed on Stevens Pass. On Blewett Pass, it was snowing Sunday, with temperatures in the upper 20s. Compact snow covered U.S 97. Wash-DOT was advising vehicles have traction tires, and prohibiting oversized vehicles.