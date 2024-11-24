Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Snowy conditions in the Cascades brings ski season, difficult driving

Nov 24, 2024, 11:50 AM

Troopers warn even big four-wheel-drive rigs can run into trouble when there's compact snow on the ...

Troopers warn even big four-wheel-drive rigs can run into trouble when there's compact snow on the roadway. A pickup losing control was caught on the dash cam of a state trooper at Snoqualmie Pass. (Photo: Washington State Patrol)

(Photo: Washington State Patrol)

Tom Brock's Profile Picture

BY TOM BROCK


KIRO Newsradio

The Washington State Patrol is advising drivers to slow down and be safe if they’re headed over Cascade mountain passes.

Snowy conditions and compact snow and ice are making driving conditions treacherous on Snoqualmie, Stevens, White and Blewett Passes.

State Trooper Rick Johnson posted video on X of a big pickup truck getting off the freeway at Snoqualmie Pass, at Exit 52.

The trooper’s cruiser followed the pickup on a snowy and slushy exit ramp, when the pickup suddenly spun out.

The truck veered to the left and bumped into a guard rail.

No one was seriously hurt, but the video is a reminder to everyone that even big four-wheel-drive rigs can run into problems with a minimal amount of snow and ice on the road.

Johnson also posted a message, as a warning to other drivers.

“No matter WHAT you drive please slow down and drive for conditions.  Four-wheel drive does (not) mean more speed in slick conditions,” he wrote in the X post.

The National Weather Service says there is a potential for more snow to fall in the mountains in the coming week.

It predicts rain and snow, with the snow level near 3,000 feet.  Accumulations could total one to three inches, with afternoon pass temperatures in the mid-30s.

An early ski season has already begun at the White Pass, Crystal Mountain and Mount Baker Ski Areas.

At White Pass, operations are in full swing Fridays through Mondays.

The ski area says Mother Nature did not disappoint over the weekend, bringing another inch of snow Saturday night and Sunday morning, with temperatures in the mid-20s and light winds.

Vehicles parked by snowboarders and skiers line the roadway along U.S. 12 at White Pass. (Photo: Washington Dept. of Transportation)

Vehicles parked by snowboarders and skiers line the roadway along U.S. 12 at White Pass. (Photo: Washington Dept. of Transportation)

But skiers and boarders with an urge to try out some of that fresh powder will have to be cautious getting there.

The Washington Department of Transportation on Sunday required traction tires on all vehicles traveling eastbound or westbound.  Snow was falling throughout the day.

For vehicles heavier than 10,000 lbs. gross vehicle weight chains are required.

The Crystal Mountain Ski Area also opened over the weekend.  That’s a week earlier than originally planned.

Crystal kicked off the season Friday, with a limited opening for holders of the area’s Ikon and Crystal Mountain Passes.  Those pass holders enjoyed the exclusive rights to shred the freshly-fallen powder on mountain slopes.

Then on Saturday and Sunday, Crystal opened its lifts to rest of the skiing community.  All skiers and boarders were invited, giving all those others a chance to carve turns into the freshly-covered, snowy terrain.

Crystal Mountain says its operating details after the weekend will be determined by snow conditions.  They advise checking the ski area’s website for updates.

Mount Baker has been operating since Wednesday.

The 2024-25 season launched at Baker that day with season pass holders again getting first crack at the fresh powder.

Mount Baker opened to the rest of the general public on Thursday.

Baker’s White Salmon base area will be open seven days a week, from 9:00 am to 3:30 pm.  Its Heather Meadows base area will only be open on weekends.

The National Weather Service forecast for the rest of the week in the Cascades predicts a mix of rain and snow, and snow levels at the 3,000-foot elevation.

If the precipitation comes in the form of rain, the Cascades will likely see from a quarter to a half inch.  If it turns to snow, expect an accumulation of one to two inches.

On Monday, the National Weather Service forecast calls for rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch, and snow accumulation in the afternoon of up to an inch.  The total snow accumulation will be from two to six inches, with light winds and temperatures in the 30s.

At Snoqualmie Pass, the ski area will need a lot more winter-like conditions to arrive before they can contemplate an Opening Day announcement.

Wash-DOT has advised traction tires for drivers on I-90 heading over Snoqualmie Pass on Sunday, with snow and slush on the road.

Oversize vehicles are not allowed.

Compact ice and snow covers U.S. 97 at the Blewett Pass Summit. (Photo: Washington Dept. of Transportation)

Compact ice and snow covers U.S. 97 at the Blewett Pass Summit. (Photo: Washington Dept. of Transportation)

On Stevens Pass, traction tires are also advised.  On Sunday, the pavement of U.S. 2 was covered with compact snow, slush and ice.

Oversize vehicles are also not allowed on Stevens Pass.

On  Blewett Pass, it was snowing Sunday, with temperatures in the upper 20s.

Compact snow covered U.S 97.

Wash-DOT was advising vehicles have traction tires, and prohibiting oversized vehicles.

MyNorthwest News

Troopers warn even big four-wheel-drive rigs can run into trouble when there's compact snow on the ...

Tom Brock

Snowy conditions in the Cascades brings ski season, difficult driving

Snowy conditions in the Washington Cascades brings ski season and difficult driving.

1 hour ago

Police investigate a shooting in Seattle's South Park neighborhood that put a 21-year-old man in th...

Tom Brock

Suspect sought after man is shot several times in South Park

A shooting in the South Park neighborhood Friday night left one man wounded.

22 hours ago

Image: A map of power outages in the state of Washington as of 2:25 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024 c...

Steve Coogan

Tens of thousands still without power after ‘massive devastation’ of WA storm

Crews with multiple utilities are dealing with tens of thousands of power outages after a major storm hit Washington Tuesday.

1 day ago

Photo: A Seattle Police Department patch and badge are seen on an officer....

Steve Coogan

Seattle deputy mayor: New SPD chief to be appointed before 2024 ends

Seattle Deputy Mayor Tim Burgess said on "The John Curley Show" Friday a new SPD chief is expected to be named before the end of the year.

2 days ago

Photo: Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell has appointed Bonnie Glenn (R) to replace Gino Betts (L) as Offi...

Julia Dallas

Harrell appoints new OPA director as Gino Betts criticized for delaying SPD investigations

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell announced a new Office of Police Accountability director hours after OPA Director Gino Betts declared his intention to resign in December.

2 days ago

Photo: MultiCare....

Bill Kaczaraba

MultiCare Health Systems will overhaul procedures following investigation

MultiCare Health Systems of Washington will overhaul its procedures and allocate over $2 million to compensate patients.

2 days ago

Snowy conditions in the Cascades brings ski season, difficult driving