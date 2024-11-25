When the atmospheric bomb cyclone wind storm blew through Western Washington last week, it wasn’t just trees and power lines that came crashing down—it was the credibility of Puget Sound Energy (PSE) and eco-extremist Democrat lawmakers. Nearly a week later, thousands of residents are still dealing with the power outages, left to shiver in the dark while the utility scrambles to make excuses.

But this isn’t just a failure of PSE. It’s a damning indictment of the state of Washington’s readiness for an all-electric future.

Gov. Jay Inslee and Washington Democrats are obsessed with forcing us into an electrified utopia. They want to ban gas stoves, mandate electric vehicles (EVs), and transition to a green energy future that they’ve done nothing to plan for. Yet when a windstorm we knew about days in advance knocks out power for days, it’s clear PSE and Inslee were woefully unprepared. If we can’t keep the lights on after a windstorm, how does Inslee expect us to power a fleet of EVs and heat our homes without gas?

Why wasn’t Puget Sound Energy prepared for a windstorm? Why are the power outages still continuing?

PSE’s response to this windstorm has been nothing short of catastrophic and pathetic.

The utility claimed the storm caused “hurricane-like” damage to its high-voltage transmission system. That’s a dramatic way of saying they weren’t ready for a windstorm. This wasn’t a surprise hurricane barreling up the coast; it was a forecasted storm. Meteorologists warned us about it days in advance; yet, PSE was seemingly caught off guard.

One of the biggest failures? Tree trimming—or rather, the lack of it. PSE has a history of letting vegetation grow unchecked around its lines. It’s cheaper to let the trees hang dangerously close than to proactively manage them. But when high winds come, those untrimmed trees become weapons, taking down lines and leaving residents powerless. This isn’t rocket science. It’s basic utility maintenance and they get $20 million annually for it. Yet PSE’s negligence continues year after year’

Washingtonians said they didn’t see any necessary tree trimming in the days prior to the windstorm. It’s like PSE was waiting for a bomb cyclone windstorm to do the work for them.

Is PSE understaffed?

PSE rushed to reassure customers they had mobilized 143 line crews, bolstered by help from neighboring states and Canada. But let’s do the math: PSE serves over a million customers. That’s roughly one crew for every 7,000 customers. It’s no wonder some families waited days for power restoration.

This speaks to a broader issue of understaffing, especially in the context of Washington Democrats forcing us into their green energy revolution.

Imagine if Washington Democrats had been successful in their efforts to ban natural gas in the aftermath of the bomb cyclone windstorm. As bad, imagine if more people had EVs, which Democrats aim to force on us. There were huge lines local public charging stations after the windstorm. Does anyone think we’ll have the infrastructure in place to handle the influx of cars in need of a charge?

Naturally, PSE leadership says it’s all in on the Democrats’ green revolution. But they’re unprepared for emergencies like these because they prioritize virtue signaling over infrastructure. But when push comes to shove, wind turbines and solar panels won’t get your lights back on.

Windstorm with power outages should be a wake up call

This disaster should serve as a wake-up call for anyone paying attention. If the state of Washington can’t handle a windstorm, it has no business forcing an all-electric future down our throats. Yet that’s exactly what Inslee and the Democrats are doing.

Inslee wants to ban the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035. But where will the electricity come from? Wind and solar can’t reliably meet current demand, let alone the surge required to charge millions of EVs. When the grid fails, EV owners will be stranded. And when rolling blackouts hit — and they will — families won’t even have gas stoves to cook a hot meal.

Or consider heating. Inslee’s gas ban means families will have to rely on electric heat pumps. But what happens when the power goes out during a windstorm in the winter? You can’t heat your home with wishful thinking. People will freeze while politicians pat themselves on the back for “saving the planet.”

When it’s too hot, PSE asks us to turn off air conditioning because it puts too much pressure on the power grid. When it’s cold, we’re told to turn off the heater to preserve energy. Who in the world feels confident with the Democrats’ green energy revolution?

Washington reality check

This isn’t just a PSE problem; it’s a systemic issue born of misplaced priorities.

Washington Democrats have spent years chasing green energy goals at the expense of basic infrastructure. They’re committing billions into an all-electric future, while ignoring the reliability of the grid. They see fossil fuels as the enemy, but they’re the very resources keeping the lights on when green energy fails.

Meanwhile, utilities like PSE are incentivized to follow suit. They funnel resources into renewable energy projects to earn government subsidies, leaving critical infrastructure underfunded and understaffed. Then, when a storm hits, they act surprised that everything collapses.

It’s easy to blame PSE for this debacle — and they certainly deserve their share of criticism — but the buck doesn’t stop there. Jay Inslee and his Democratic allies have created a regulatory environment that prioritizes green energy over reliability. They have set unrealistic goals for electrification without addressing the glaring weaknesses in our infrastructure.

The absent Gov. Jay Inslee during the power outages

Where has Inslee been during these power outages?

After spending time overseas at a climate crisis, calling his critics “climate deniers” and “miscreants,” he won’t dare bring too much of a focus on the tens of thousands without power because it’ll remind people that his eco-extremism is to blame.

If Inslee wants an electrified future, he needs to start with the basics: a robust, reliable grid.

That means investing in tree trimming, expanding staffing and upgrading transmission lines. It means focusing on keeping the lights on today before fantasizing about tomorrow. But that’s not as glamorous as banning gas stoves. So, don’t hold your breath.

What choice will we make?

Washingtonians have a choice: Continue down Inslee’s path of green energy fantasies and suffer the consequences, or demand a more balanced approach that prioritizes reliability and affordability.

Few argue against renewable energy or environmental stewardship. I was an evergreen advisor for the American Conservation Coalition and understand the best energy policies should include diverse sources. But there’s a difference between ambition and arrogance. Inslee and his allies are pushing policies that ignore the reality of our current infrastructure. And if this storm is any indication, that arrogance will leave us in the dark — literally and figuratively.

So the next time Inslee lectures us about his green energy dreams, ask him this: How does he plan to power your EV when the grid can’t handle a windstorm? The answer, of course, is that he doesn’t know. And that should terrify everyone after PSE’s embarrassing response after the bomb cyclone windstorm.

