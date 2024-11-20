Close
Tens of thousands without power as storm hits Western Washington

Nov 19, 2024, 5:20 PM | Updated: 7:14 pm

Tacoma Public Utilities truck. (Photo: The Utility Expo)

BY STEVE COOGAN


Crews with the Snohomish County Public Utility District (Snohomish PUD) and Puget Sound Energy (PSE) are already dealing with thousands of power outages Tuesday evening as an “atmospheric bomb” weather event has invaded Western Washington.

Cliff Mass: ‘Atmospheric bomb revved up very rapidly,’ has hit Washington

As of 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, more than 70,000 customers in the region have been affected by power outages.

According to the Snohomish PUD outage map, more than 18,000 customers are without power.

Meanwhile, The PSE outage map is reporting 438 outages and 50,408 customers not having power over multiple areas of Western Washington.

Seattle City Light is reporting more than 10,000 customers without power.

The number is likely to rise as the night goes on.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

