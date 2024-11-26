Close
KTTH OPINION

Rantz: Bob Ferguson continues unhealthy obsession with Donald Trump

Nov 25, 2024, 6:43 PM | Updated: 7:17 pm

Photos: President-elect Donald Trump (L) looks on during the UFC 309 event at Madison Square Garden...

President-elect Donald Trump (L) looks on during the UFC 309 event at Madison Square Garden on November 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images) Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson (R) address the media following a hearing about US President Donald Trump's travel ban at the US District Court in Seattle, Washington on March 15, 2017. (Photo: Jason Redmond/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo: Jason Redmond/AFP via Getty Images)

Jason Rantz's Profile Picture

BY JASON RANTZ


AM 770 KTTH host

Even as governor-elect, Bob Ferguson is obsessed with Donald Trump. It’s reached a level that raises serious concerns about his priorities and mental well-being.

As attorney general, Ferguson filed nearly 100 lawsuits against the Trump administration, a staggering number that indicates an unhealthy preoccupation. Now, as he transitions into the governor’s office, Ferguson’s obsession shows no signs of abating. He’s created a subcommittee to “protect” Washington from Project 2025, the policy proposals Democrats falsely claimed Trump championed.

Ferguson may discuss his plans to tackle Washington’s problems at some point. But first, he’ll have to get over his unhealthy obsession with Trump.

More from Jason Rantz: PSE, Inslee failed responses to bomb cyclone windstorm power outages

Bob Ferguson is pretending Project 2025 is a Trump threat to Washington

Ferguson announced the formation of a subcommittee within his transition team dedicated solely to combating Project 2025. This subcommittee, co-chaired by Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates CEO Jennifer Allen (because we’re supposed to pretend Trump will somehow ban abortion) and King County Council member Jorge L. Baron (because Trump vows to deport criminal illegal immigrants, which Democrats champion), is tasked with preparing for potential federal actions that Ferguson perceives as threats to Washingtonians’ freedoms.

Ferguson said that he is “preparing in case President Trump attacks Washingtonians’ core freedoms.” It reflects a mindset that views Trump as an omnipresent adversary, despite the fact that Trump’s policies have not yet even been implemented in his second term. This preemptive stance not only diverts attention from pressing state issues, like crime, drug use and homelessness, but also perpetuates a narrative of fear and division.

No matter what Ferguson and other Democrats want us to believe, Trump poses no danger to democracy. Our freedoms aren’t going to be restricted by Trump. Ironically, it’s Washington Democrats who systematically aim to take away our freedoms — they’ve already restricted our Second Amendment rights with gun and “high capacity” magazine bans. And with a new hate crimes task force, it’s clear the intent is to demonize political opposition by labeling us domestic threats.

More from Jason Rantz: Gov. Jay Inslee called 40% of state ‘miscreants’ for disagreeing with him

Bob Ferguson is desperate for Donald Trump to pay attention

During his tenure as Attorney General, Ferguson’s legal crusade against the Trump administration was unprecedented.

The sheer volume — nearly 100 cases — is a reflection of Ferguson’s desire to keep using Trump as the boogeyman, so voters don’t blame him for the state’s crises. A relentless focus on Trump detracts from addressing local issues that directly impact Washington residents.

While Ferguson was occupied with federal litigation, for example, the state witnessed a historically high number of overdose deaths and homelessness. Violent crime soared, while car thefts hit record highs. Ferguson could have played a more active role, yet he was too fixated on Trump.

Now, as Governor-elect, Ferguson’s decision to establish a subcommittee aimed at countering a federal policy initiative that doesn’t exist suggests a continuation of this pattern. Instead of focusing on state-specific challenges, Ferguson appears intent on positioning himself as the primary antagonist to Trump. Like Governor Jay Inslee, Ferguson is desperate to get the attention of national media and this is a surefire way to land on MSNBC.

Washington deserves a governor focused on Washington

Governor-elect Bob Ferguson’s continued obsession with Donald Trump is troubling. He needs an intervention. Don’t we deserve a governor who will be focused on Washington?

While holding federal administrations accountable is a legitimate function of state leadership, an excessive focus on a single figure to the detriment of state governance is not. He just was elected, and what does he do immediately? He announces a partnership with the Attorney General-elect to sue Trump and then he establishes a subcommittee to protect against a threat that doesn’t exist.

Washington deserves a governor who prioritizes the state’s immediate needs over personal political battles. But, again, we didn’t get it. We’re about to experience an excruciating four years where Ferguson keeps turning to Trump and declaring, “I just can’t quit you.”

Listen to The Jason Rantz Show on weekday afternoons from 3-7 p.m. on KTTH 770 AM (HD Radio 97.3 FM HD-Channel 3). Subscribe to the podcast here. Follow Jason Rantz on X, InstagramYouTube and Facebook.

