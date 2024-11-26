The Light the World Giving Machines are back in Western Washington, offering a unique way for people to give back this holiday season. These special vending machines, located at the South Hill Mall in Puyallup and Alderwood Mall in Lynnwood, allow people to donate directly to charitable organizations both locally and internationally. Instead of dispensing snacks or drinks, these machines let you purchase items like chickens for families in developing countries or school supplies for children in the Puget Sound area.

Pierce County Executive Bruce Dammeier expressed his enthusiasm for the initiative.

“This is a great example of the reason for the season,” Dammeier said. “Out here at the South Hill Mall in Puyallup, Pierce County, we’re very excited to participate in this world event. Our families will have the ability to give to international issues and help the world, but they can also give to really important local charities as well to make our community better. I brought my three granddaughters here because they’re going to use the giving machine.”

“The giving machines are a fun and unique way for community members to come together and, with just a few touches of a button, give to charitable organizations locally and internationally,” Ronda Litzenberger, Media Director for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, said. “It’s a way for small contributions to make a big impact and to bring joy, happiness, and peace to the Christmas season.”

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints owns the parent company of MyNorthwest.com and KIRO Newsradio.

The machines support a variety of causes, allowing donors to choose where their money goes. Captain Ryan Miller of the Salvation Army highlighted the impact of such contributions.

“We find the opportunity to take care of about 50,000 people in East Pierce County every year,” Miller said. “Just being able to select and have more opportunities to impact their communities in different ways is great.”

Dan Worth, representing Mentors International, emphasized the global reach of the Giving Machines.

“It’s a great opportunity to give back locally and internationally,” Worth said. “Mentors International supports small business economic development and necessity entrepreneurs across 12 countries. You can provide help to those individuals, whether they are fruit farmers or chicken farmers, and help lift folks internationally out of poverty. This means the world. Folks have different interests; some like to support local, some like to support global, and we want to find a niche for everyone to give back.”

The concept of the Giving Machines originated in Salt Lake City in 2017 with a single machine. The idea quickly gained traction, raising half a million dollars in its first year. Since then, the initiative has expanded to 107 cities, raising over $32 million in the past seven years to support people in the U.S. and in impoverished countries.

“A lot of wonderful organizations are doing wonderful things, and we wanted to find a way to partner with them in the good that they’re already doing,” Stake President Brian Manwaring of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said. “The church has partnered with local and international charities to set up these reverse giving machines or vending machines where people can go and purchase gifts—not for themselves, but for others.”

Manwaring also noted the transparency and efficiency of the donations.

“A lot of times when you donate to charities, there’s an administrative portion that stays with the organization,” he said. “But the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is covering all administrative costs, so 100% of the proceeds go to the organization to bless these individuals locally and internationally.”

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is also working with charities from other faiths, including Catholic Community Services of Western Washington (CCSWW) and Lutheran Community Services Northwest. This collaboration allows these organizations to pool resources and expertise to better serve vulnerable populations. CCSWW focuses on providing care and resources to those in need, including housing and mental health support, while Lutheran Community Services Northwest offers healing and hope during crises, supporting children, families and refugees.

Speakers at the grand opening of the Giving Machines said this teamwork between different faiths shows how everyone can come together to help and support the community, regardless of their religious background.

The Giving Machines support a wide range of local charities, including:

Catholic Community Services of Western Washington (CCSWW) : Provides care and resources to vulnerable populations, including housing, mental health support and care for seniors and people with disabilities.

: Provides care and resources to vulnerable populations, including housing, mental health support and care for seniors and people with disabilities. Bridge of Promise : Enriches the lives of individuals with developmental disabilities through inclusive day programs offering social, recreational and life skills activities.

: Enriches the lives of individuals with developmental disabilities through inclusive day programs offering social, recreational and life skills activities. Operation: Sack Lunch (OSL) : Provides nutrient-dense, culturally appropriate meals to individuals facing homelessness and food insecurity in Seattle and King County.

: Provides nutrient-dense, culturally appropriate meals to individuals facing homelessness and food insecurity in Seattle and King County. YWCA Seattle | King | Snohomish : Dedicated to eliminating racism, empowering women and promoting equity through housing, economic advancement programs and support services for survivors of domestic violence and individuals experiencing homelessness.

: Dedicated to eliminating racism, empowering women and promoting equity through housing, economic advancement programs and support services for survivors of domestic violence and individuals experiencing homelessness. Bellevue LifeSpring : Supports Bellevue’s children and their families through programs providing food, clothing, education and emergency assistance.

: Supports Bellevue’s children and their families through programs providing food, clothing, education and emergency assistance. The American Red Cross : Provides disaster relief, blood supply, life-saving skills training and support for military families.

: Provides disaster relief, blood supply, life-saving skills training and support for military families. Tacoma Rescue Mission : Offers shelter, food and self-sufficiency programs to overcome poverty and addiction, grounded in Christian faith.

: Offers shelter, food and self-sufficiency programs to overcome poverty and addiction, grounded in Christian faith. Lutheran Community Services Northwest : Provides healing, help and hope during crises, supporting vulnerable children, families, and refugees.

: Provides healing, help and hope during crises, supporting vulnerable children, families, and refugees. The Salvation Army : Provides various services to meet human needs without discrimination.

: Provides various services to meet human needs without discrimination. Days for Girls International : Improves menstrual health and hygiene for women and girls by providing sustainable menstrual products and health education.

: Improves menstrual health and hygiene for women and girls by providing sustainable menstrual products and health education. Step By Step : Empowers pregnant women and families by providing comprehensive support and resources to promote healthy pregnancies and positive parenting.

: Empowers pregnant women and families by providing comprehensive support and resources to promote healthy pregnancies and positive parenting. Mentors International: Focuses on lifting individuals and families out of poverty through mentoring, business training and microloans.

The Giving Machines are available at South Hill Mall in Puyallup, next to the Golden Corral, and at Alderwood Mall in Lynnwood, near the LEGO Store. They will be operational throughout the holiday season, providing a convenient and impactful way for the community to contribute to various causes.

“This is an amazing opportunity both for the receivers — the millions of people who will benefit from this — and for everyone in our community to be part of it,” Dammeier added. “You don’t have to give $1,000; you could give maybe $10, whatever is available, and you can be part of lighting the world.”

For those looking to make a difference this holiday season, the Light the World Giving Machines offer a simple yet powerful way to give back and change lives.

