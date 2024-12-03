Close
ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Kendrick Lamar, SZA performing at Lumen Field as part of 2025 tour

Dec 3, 2024, 7:47 AM | Updated: 9:19 am

kendrick lamar tour...

Kendrick Lamar performs onstage during The Pop Out – Ken & Friends Presented by pgLang and Free Lunch at The Kia Forum on June 19, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo: Timothy Norris, Getty Images)

(Photo: Timothy Norris, Getty Images)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Longtime collaborators Kendrick Lamar and SZA have announced the 2025 Grand National Tour — a stadium tour from April to June that bounces around the U.S. with one performance in Canada.

Lamar and SZA will be performing at Lumen Field May 17. Tickets go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m. The Cash App Card pre-sale link for the tour can be found here.

More on Lumen Field: Lumen Field announced as venue for 2025 FIFA Club World Cup

This announcement comes right after Lamar released his sixth studio album, GNX, on Nov. 22. It debuted as the No. 1 album on the U.S. Billboard Top 200, his fourth straight album accomplishing that feat.

SZA is featured on two songs on Kendrick Lamar’s latest album — “Luther,” which debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100, and the album-closing song “Gloria.” SZA previously toured with Lamar in 2018 after they collaborated on “All the Stars,” the lead single to the soundtrack album that accompanied the film “Black Panther.” “All the Stars” went on to be nominated for four Grammy Awards, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year, and was nominated for Best Original Song at the 2019 Academy Awards.

This tour will directly follow Lamar’s Super Bowl appearance at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Feb. 9, 2025.

“Rap music is still the most impactful genre to date. And I’ll be there to remind the world why,” Lamar said in an official statement after the NFL announced he would be the 2025 Super Bowl’s halftime performer. “They got the right one.”

More Seattle concerts: Charli XCX is sure to make concert-goers ‘Sweat’ at Seattle show

The NFL chose Lamar as the next halftime performer even before his album was released, partially due to the massive success Lamar had with a feature on Future and Metro Boomin’s “Like That,” which spent three weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Lamar’s “Not Like Us,” released on May 4 as part of his rap battle feud with Canadian rapper Drake, also spent two weeks at No. 1.

Lamar has won 17 Grammys and became the first non-classical, non-jazz musician to win a Pulitzer Prize for his 2017 album “DAMN.” SZA has won four Grammys in her career, and has been nominated an additional 22 times.

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

