Calling all Washington “brats!” Charli XCX is coming to Seattle.

The pop star is stopping at the Climate Pledge Arena Wednesday night as part of her North America tour: “Sweat.”

Charli XCX is also bringing pop star and Australian singer Troye Sivan with her.

According to the arena’s website, the event starts at 7:30 p.m. and doors open at 6:30 p.m. However, Ticketmaster’s website shows ticket prices are on the expensive side, with the cheapest tickets reselling for around $180 and floor seats going for around $475.

Charli XCX’s album titled “BRAT,” which came out in June 2024, blew up — with the popular song “360” garnering nearly 250,000,000 streams on Spotify. However, Charli first became popular back in 2012 with hit “I Love It.”

She released her latest album on October 14, 2024, titled “Brat and it’s completely different but also still brat.”

Her “brat” albums feature stars Billie Eilish, Lorde and Ariana Grande. Her most popular song, “Guess featuring billie eilish” has nearly 280,000,000 streams on Spotify.

Charli’s music combines pop and electronic dance music, with lyrics about being a party girl but also empowering young women. If Charli’s show is anything like her impact on music, it’s sure to be iconic.

Charli’s Seattle stop will be her last in America for her “Sweat” tour. After Seattle, she’ll travel across the pond to Manchester, U.K. and then tour across the U.K. before heading to the last portion of her tour in Australia.

For more details on her Seattle show, visit Climate Pledge Arena’s website.

