Charli XCX is sure to make concert-goers ‘Sweat’ at Seattle show

Oct 22, 2024, 3:32 PM | Updated: 4:57 pm

Charli xcx and Shygirl perform during the sold-out "Charli xcx and Troye Sivan present: Sweat" tour stop at Madison Square Garden on September 23, 2024 in New York City. (Photo: Rich Fury/MSG/Getty Images for MSG Entertainment Holdings, LLC)

BY JULIA DALLAS


Calling all Washington “brats!” Charli XCX is coming to Seattle.

The pop star is stopping at the Climate Pledge Arena Wednesday night as part of her North America tour: “Sweat.”

Charli XCX is also bringing pop star and Australian singer Troye Sivan with her.

More lifestyle news: Summit at Snoqualmie hopes to ease congestion with $55 daily parking fee

According to the arena’s website, the event starts at 7:30 p.m. and doors open at 6:30 p.m.  However, Ticketmaster’s website shows ticket prices are on the expensive side, with the cheapest tickets reselling for around $180 and floor seats going for around $475.

Charli XCX’s album titled “BRAT,” which came out in June 2024, blew up — with the popular song “360” garnering nearly 250,000,000 streams on Spotify. However, Charli first became popular back in 2012 with hit “I Love It.”

She released her latest album on October 14, 2024, titled “Brat and it’s completely different but also still brat.”

Her “brat” albums feature stars Billie Eilish, Lorde and Ariana Grande. Her most popular song, “Guess featuring billie eilish” has nearly 280,000,000 streams on Spotify.

More activities: Halloween events, pumpkin patches to visit, more fall festivities in Washington

Charli’s music combines pop and electronic dance music, with lyrics about being a party girl but also empowering young women. If Charli’s show is anything like her impact on music, it’s sure to be iconic.

Charli’s Seattle stop will be her last in America for her “Sweat” tour. After Seattle, she’ll travel across the pond to Manchester, U.K. and then tour across the U.K. before heading to the last portion of her tour in Australia.

For more details on her Seattle show, visit Climate Pledge Arena’s website.

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X here and email her here.

