The beginning of new football seasons and cooler weather that calls for flannel means fall has officially arrived. It’s time to grab that pumpkin spice latte, pumpkin muffin and head out to some pumpkin patches ahead of Halloween while the creamy roasted pumpkin soup simmers in the Crock Pot.

October, the scariest month of the year, is also here in full force, which means those folks who enjoy scaring themselves silly with haunted houses, horror movies and other activities that evoke spine-tingling feelings ahead of Halloween on Oct. 31, this is your month to shine too.

Whether you love festivals of fright, or more mellow fall festivities, we’ve got a bunch of places to visit or events to attend.

Keep in mind that while some of these locations and events may be free or have free components, many require customers pay admission fees to enter their properties and take part in the festivities. I encourage you to visit these organizations’ websites ahead of time to identify prices and suggest buying tickets ahead of time to avoid long lines on potentially busy days or missing out on events that may sell out ahead of time.

Pumpkin patches if you’re bored and want a gourd

Craven Farm (Open Wednesdays-Saturdays through Oct. 27): Dubbing itself “the original pumpkin patch and family fun destination in Snohomish,” the Craven Farm Pumpkin Patch is open for those needing to get their gourds for carving or eating. Customers can pick pumpkins right from the vine and enjoy other activities with family and friends that include, but aren’t limited to, apple cannons, fair foods, wagon rides, corn mazes and plenty more. There’s even a beer garden to enjoy on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays as well.

Carpinito Brothers Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze (Open daily through Halloween, Oct. 31): You can enjoy views of Mount Rainer while picking a pumpkin from their “sea” of pumpkins. For those looking to test their maze-running skills, this pumpkin patch and corn maze is the spot for you. This farm located in Kent has all the classic fall fun and if you have a case for growing the next great pumpkin, there’s also the Great Pumpkin Weigh-Off.

Bob’s Corn and Pumpkin Farm (Open daily from Sept. 14 through Halloween, Oct. 31): The Fall Festival at Bob’s Corn and Pumpkin Farm in Snohomish kicked off in the middle of September and is already attracting crowds. Not only can you pick your own pumpkins, there is a 12-acre corn maze, there are activities for all members of the family, including gem mining , an apple cannon, big slides, hayrides and more. There are also a bunch of new food options with the new food barn.

Spooner Farms Harvest Festival (Runs daily from Sept. 28-Halloween, Oct. 31): Spooner Farms in Puyallup is hosting its annual Harvest Festival until the end of this month. After you pick your own pumpkin, enjoy the pedal karts, pumpkin slingshots, farm animals, corn mazes, duck races and plenty of tasty fall treats. Parking is free and it’s open daily from 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Remlinger Farms Fall Festival (Open weekends until Oct. 27; pumpkin patch open every day): The farm in Carnation is open every day, but the activities get ramped on the weekends during the Fall Festival. Patrons can fire apple cannons, jump on hay rides and enjoy various tasty sweet treats and including a caramel sundae served in a frosty mug.

Maris Farms (Open weekends until Oct. 14 and Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from Oct. 14-27): Maris Farm in Buckley has play areas, pumpkin patches, baby animals, flowers and haunted houses. What more do you need for a weekend full of fall fun for you and your family and friends. Maris Farms has everything a big group would need for an outing for all ages.

Hobbies and games: Executive of popular trading card game speaks on finding your magic community

Boo! Haunted Houses to scare up some fun for Halloween

My Haunted Forest (Runs from Oct. 1-Nov. 2): Located in Vaughn, this immersive haunted medieval forest, advertises more characters, big set pieces and a true immersive experience. If you are looking to really lean into the fun of the season, this will be a trip for you.

My Morbid Mind Haunted House (Runs Fridays and Saturdays through October and several days closer to Halloween): What started as a Halloween display in front of a house to scare trick or treaters has evolved into the full-fledged haunted house experience. Tickets are available now for the weekend shows and there will be a kids walkthrough on Sunday, Oct. 27. This haunt is located in Lacey.

Nile Nightmares Haunted House (Runs Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays and Halloween Day through Nov.2): Located in Mountlake Terrace at the Nile Shrine Center on State Route 104 and right off of Interstate 5, this wild experience features 10 different attractions, both indoor and outdoor. Some of the attractions include Deadman’s Cove, Ballinger Cemetery and the Wicked Workshoppe. This one promises lots of scares, as well as escape rooms and concessions to0. This haunted house experience is recommended for ages 12 and up.

Wild Waves Fright Fest (Runs Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Nov. 3): The fun doesn’t stop at Wild Waves just because the weather has cooled off. Ride the rides and watch the goblins and ghouls take over the park after 6 p.m. There will be plenty of Halloween themed events and activities and lots of things to do with the kids. This is a really great way to celebrate the spooky season on the weekends with your kids. Note that this event won’t be held on Halloween Day.

Nightmare on 9 at Thomas Family Farm (Runs Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 27): Located in Snohomish, this farm-turned-scary-venue features a haunted house (“the eerie world of the Vogel Institute”) and the Haunted Town which includes a one-fourth mile walk that is partially covered. Also, on Fridays and Saturdays, the farm offers Zombie Paintball, which is a ride that allows thrill seekers to shoot at and dodge zombies. The Thomas Family Farm also offers a corn maze, pumpkin patch and a beer garden that will air the biggest sporting events of the day.

Stage shows

“This Is Halloween” at the Triple Door (Runs from Oct. 17-Nov. 2; single shows Tuesdays and Wednesdays; two shows per day on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays): “This Is Halloween” brings the world of Jack Skellington, the Pumpkin King from the famous film “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” in this production at the Triple Door on Union Street in Seattle. The show tells the story of a how one stroll through an enchanted forest could change Halloween Town forever! There are all-age shows on Sundays at 5 p.m. But please consider most of the performances have PG-13 elements, including adult language and partial states of undress.

“Dracula,” as performed by the International Ballet Theatre (Saturday, Oct. 26 and Sunday, Oct. 27) The event’s website describes the production as “a thrilling evening filled with diverse artistic offerings, from classical ballet and Eastern European folk rhythms to modern and contemporary dance styles.” The performances are set to take place at the Meydenbauer Theatre in Bellevue. Reminder: it’s only playing one weekend!

Other local events and places to get your autumn on

All Monsters Attack! (Oct. 1-31): You may have heard that the Grand Illusion Cinema is closing it’s doors at the end of the year. So, for those who have not had a chance to enjoy a film at “Seattle’s Oldest Continuously Running Movie Theater,” there will be plenty of Halloween classics to enjoy as part of the theater’s unofficial fright fest film festival. As the theater explains on its website, it’s “Our annual horror series since 2007. Vampires! Demons! Puppets! Cannibals! Slashers! Zombies! And so much more!”

More on movies: Lost 1936 Seattle film saved by local composer takes festival circuit by storm

Check the website carefully for all the movies and showtimes. If you need a recommendation, “Blade 2” rules and that’s showing from Oct. 17-23. Other horror classics on the docket include the new 4K remaster of “A Nightmare on Elm Street,” “Hellraiser” and Mel Brooks’ “Young Frankenstein,” which stars Gene Wilder.

The Zombie Walk (Oct. 26): It’s “The Walking Dead,” literally! Dress up like zombies and walk the streets of Downtown Issaquah with the rest of the undead. There will be makeup stations to help you look your ghouliest, and you’ll also be taught a famous dance. Also, back by popular demand will be Stan’s $1 barbecue eyeballs (meatballs) and Chicago Pastrami’s bloody fingers (cheese sticks). The event is free and for all ages.

Harvest Fest (Oct. 27. 11 a.m.-2 p.m.): This annual event in West Seattle is the perfect way to celebrate the holiday with your family. There will be pie eating contests, a chili cookoff, live music and more. Also, keep in mind the marching band and costume parade kicks off promptly at 11 a.m.

Run Scared (Oct. 27): What better way to get the blood pumping than running away from scary things? This event being held at Seattle’s Seward Park (or a virtual version in your own neighborhood), features a 10K race, a 5K and a 2-mile run/walk. Also, according to the website, there will be a costume contest, hot apple cider, candy corn tasting bar, free kids dash, pre-race treasure hunt, photo booth and more.

Contributing: Steve Coogan, MyNorthwest

Paul Holden produces the Seattle weekend events calendar for KIRO Newsradio and a weekly story for MyNorthwest. He also appears regularly on KIRO Newsradio’s “Seattle’s Morning News.” If you know of even more cool things going on in the area, let him know at PaulH@kiroradio.com.