Washington Governor-elect and current Attorney General (AG) Bob Ferguson was sued for his office’s vaccine mandate during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Silent Majority Foundation (SMF) filed a suit on behalf of 10 women who were terminated by the Washington State Office of the Attorney General over their refusal to get the vaccine. The lawsuit also lists the AG’s Office and executive-level AG’s Office employees as defendants.

“They’re looking for damages … back pay, front pay,” SMF General Counsel Pete Serrano told “The Jason Rantz Show” on KTTH. “Some of these ladies had been there 17 to 20 years and so they were on the cusp of retirement.”

Serrano also believes a case like this could help keep government power in check.

“The courts have been pretty strongly in favor of supporting gubernatorial or governors’ emergency powers,” he said. “But those statutes, those laws, don’t apply to other executive agencies.”

Even with a far-left judiciary in a state like Washington, Serrano does see a few positive trends that keep him optimistic.

“I do think that we’re at least seeing a soft trend, if you want to call it in Washington, where some of the judges are like, ‘OK, I’m open to hearing whether or not these people’s rights were discriminated,'” Serrano said. “I think we can see success out of this case.”

You can listen to the full interview with Pete Serrano here:

