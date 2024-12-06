Close
KIRO Holiday Radio Play: Christmas episode of the ‘North Pole Evening News’

Dec 6, 2024, 7:59 AM

Image: Members of the KIRO Newsradio staff who took part in the 2024 holiday play, 'North Pole Even...

Members of the KIRO Newsradio staff who took part in the 2024 holiday play, 'North Pole Evening News' pose for a photo on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2024. (Photo courtesy of Feliks Banel, KIRO Newsradio)

(Photo courtesy of Feliks Banel, KIRO Newsradio)

KIRO Newsradio staff's Profile Picture

BY KIRO NEWSRADIO STAFF


KIRO Newsradio -- Here for what's next

Santa Claus does so much more than just bring toys to kids around the world. He also hosts an evening news program on North Pole Newsradio called “North Pole Evening News.”

On the final broadcast of the season before Christmas, Santa and the elves give the headlines, traffic, weather, sports and a few holiday songs, too.

Starring Dave Ross as Santa, and a whole studio full of elves, including Ursula Reutin, Gee Scott, John Curley, Aaron Granillo, Aaron Mason, Nate Connors, Nick Creasia, Tom Brock, Tim Haeck, Bill Yeend and Feliks Banel.

The sound effects were managed by Curtis Takahashi and John Engerman was in charge of the music.

You can hear Feliks Banel every Wednesday and Friday morning on Seattle's Morning News with Dave Ross and Colleen O'Brien.

