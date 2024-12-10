Police arrested a woman in Puyallup after she allegedly tried to kidnap a young child right in front of the child’s mother.

The 3-year-old child was in a waiting room at Good Samaritan Hospital Monday afternoon with her mother. At approximately 1 p.m., according to the Puyallup Police Department (PPD), the suspect abruptly picked up the child. She walked away with the girl momentarily before several people, including staff and security, intervened.

According to KIRO Newsradio, it took the child’s mother, a friend and security to stop the suspect and pry the child loose.

“Those people likely saved a three-year-old child from being abducted and, who knows what else,” a PPD spokesperson told KIRO Newsradio.

When officers with PPD arrived, they arrested the 45-year-old suspect. The child suffered minor injuries from the altercation.

“The safety of our employees and patients is our highest priority,” Good Samaritan Hospital said in a statement obtained by KIRO 7. “We commend the members of our hospital staff who helped bring this situation to a quick and safe resolution. MultiCare is working closely with local police as they continue their investigation.”

The suspect, 45, is from unincorporated Pierce County, according to KIRO 7. She has been booked into the Pierce County Jail for kidnapping in the second degree.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Contributing: KIRO 7

