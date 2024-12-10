Close
KIRO NEWSRADIO

‘I would feel less safe’: Potential loss of Edmonds Police Department sparks public outcry

Dec 9, 2024, 6:28 PM

Edmonds Police Department vehicles. (Photo: James Lynch, KIRO Newsradio)

James Lynch's Profile Picture

BY JAMES LYNCH


KIRO Newsradio reporter

The city of Edmonds is facing a $20 million budget deficit and all options are open to close that gap, including eliminating its police department and contracting with either the King County or Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office for police services.

Jason Rantz, host of “The Jason Rantz Show” on KTTH broke the story and pointed out many taxpayers in the city had no idea the proposal was under consideration.

Rantz Exclusive: City of Edmonds may close police department; officers are livid, public in the dark

Edmonds resident Barbara Olendorf is hopeful for another solution.

“I didn’t know they were having that kind of trouble, but I don’t think getting rid of the police department is the answer,” she told KIRO Newsradio Monday. “There’s got to be a better way.”

The biggest concern for residents is response times. Some fear they will soar and that their community will be less safe.

“I lived in an area where we didn’t have local police,” Edmonds resident Kim Becker said. “The response time was slower. It’s not personal. You get to know your local police and that’s really a good thing.”

Edmonds resident Dave Grout said a lack of police could put his safety at risk.

“I think we should maintain an in-town police department,” he told KIRO Newsradio. “I think they generally do a good job. If they did away with the police department, I would feel less safe.”

More from James Lynch: Residents suspect a serial dog killer on Whidbey Island

Rantz reported the Edmonds Police Association agrees and is outraged over the proposal, warning the move would negatively impact the quality of police services for residents. And the mere thought of eliminating the department has some Edmonds officers already considering their options.

“I would say we have a good amount of officers who are already looking at this time when there lots of agencies with lateral bonuses, with vacancies,” Edmonds Police Officers’ Union President Will Morris told Jason Rantz. “How long do you wait to move when you can start building seniority and being in a new city that’s not having the financial struggles that we’re having?”

Olendorf believes the city is making a mistake.

“This is a wonderful town and that’s part of it,” she said. “We have a good police department and I think we need to keep them.”

Contributing: Jason Rantz, KTTH and Julia Dallas, MyNorthwest

James Lynch is a reporter at KIRO Newsradio. You can read more of James’ stories here. Follow James on X, or email him here.

