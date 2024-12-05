Residents suspect a serial dog killer on Whidbey Island

For Jenna Smeltzer the ordeal started Nov. 19 when her two dogs, Beretta, 3, and Kimber, 2, escaped their backyard near Oak Harbor and disappeared. Jenna Looked for them tirelessly for five days and then she got the call. Her pets were found dead near a trailhead in Dugualla State Park. One had its throat slashed, the other was apparently beaten to death. Their collars were removed, and they were stacked on top of each other.

Smeltzer wonders who could have committed such a brutal, senseless crime.

“A sick and cruel individual. Someone who lacks complete and total empathy for living animals and probably people too,” she said.

Two days after Smeltzer’s dogs disappeared, two other dogs disappeared from another family home just a few miles away and are still missing. Some residents fear they may meet the same fate.

“No one has had an actual sighting of them. They got out on (Nov. 22), which was like three days after our dogs and we only live like five miles of each other,” Smeltzer said.

Crime blotter: Covering the crimes committed in the Puget Sound region

Investigators with the Island County Sheriff’s Office have not said whether they believe a single person or people are killing area dogs, but pet owners in the area are on alert and keeping their pets close. And the entire community is showing support.

“Everyone here has donated, and everyone is offering emotional support. It’s been amazing and I really appreciate it,” Smeltzer said.

Investigators believe the dogs were killed somewhere else and dumped at the trail head.

Smeltzer hopes the other two lost dogs are found and the person who responsible for these crimes is brought to justice.

“Hopefully our dogs’ deaths weren’t in vain and maybe will lead to finding something so this doesn’t happen again,” Smeltzer said.

Western Washington news: 2 dead, including a 15-year-old, after multiple vehicle collisions

So far, investigators have no suspects.

There is a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and prosecution. If anyone has any information, they are encouraged to call the Island County Sheriff’s Office at (360) 679-9567 or email them at tips@islandcountywa.gov.

James Lynch is a reporter at KIRO Newsradio. You can read more of James’ stories here. Follow James on X, or email him here.

Follow @James_KIRORadio