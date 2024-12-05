Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CRIME BLOTTER

Residents suspect a serial dog killer on Whidbey Island

Dec 4, 2024, 6:58 PM

Image: Family pets Kimber, left, and Beretta were killed and dumped on Whidbey Island after escapin...

Family pets Kimber, left, and Beretta were killed and dumped on Whidbey Island after escaping their yard last month. (Photo provided by the Smeltzer family)

(Photo provided by the Smeltzer family)

James Lynch's Profile Picture

BY JAMES LYNCH


KIRO Newsradio reporter

For Jenna Smeltzer the ordeal started Nov. 19 when her two dogs, Beretta, 3, and Kimber, 2, escaped their backyard near Oak Harbor and disappeared. Jenna Looked for them tirelessly for five days and then she got the call. Her pets were found dead near a trailhead in Dugualla State Park. One had its throat slashed, the other was apparently beaten to death. Their collars were removed, and they were stacked on top of each other.

Smeltzer wonders who could have committed such a brutal, senseless crime.

“A sick and cruel individual. Someone who lacks complete and total empathy for living animals and probably people too,” she said.

Two days after Smeltzer’s dogs disappeared, two other dogs disappeared from another family home just a few miles away and are still missing. Some residents fear they may meet the same fate.

“No one has had an actual sighting of them. They got out on (Nov. 22), which was like three days after our dogs and we only live like five miles of each other,” Smeltzer said.

Crime blotter: Covering the crimes committed in the Puget Sound region

Investigators with the Island County Sheriff’s Office have not said whether they believe a single person or people are killing area dogs, but pet owners in the area are on alert and keeping their pets close. And the entire community is showing support.

“Everyone here has donated, and everyone is offering emotional support. It’s been amazing and I really appreciate it,” Smeltzer said.

Investigators believe the dogs were killed somewhere else and dumped at the trail head.

Smeltzer hopes the other two lost dogs are found and the person who responsible for these crimes is brought to justice.

“Hopefully our dogs’ deaths weren’t in vain and maybe will lead to finding something so this doesn’t happen again,” Smeltzer said.

Western Washington news: 2 dead, including a 15-year-old, after multiple vehicle collisions

So far, investigators have no suspects.

There is a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and prosecution. If anyone has any information, they are encouraged to call the Island County Sheriff’s Office at (360) 679-9567 or email them at tips@islandcountywa.gov.

Image: A reward poster seeking information in the killings of two family dogs can be seen.

A reward poster seeking information in the killings of two family dogs can be seen. (Graphic courtesy of the Island County Sheriff’s Office)

James Lynch is a reporter at KIRO Newsradio. You can read more of James’ stories here. Follow James on X, or email him here.

Crime Blotter

Image: Family pets Kimber, left, and Beretta were killed and dumped on Whidbey Island after escapin...

James Lynch

Residents suspect a serial dog killer on Whidbey Island

Two dogs escaped their Whidbey Island yard and disappeared. They were found killed several days later. Residents fear a serial dog killer.

2 hours ago

Bellevue police...

Luke Duecy

More details in the stabbing death of 86-year-old Bellevue woman

Police said in court documents she told dispatchers an 86-year-old Bellevue woman was stabbed and he husband had barricaded himself inside.

12 hours ago

road rage edmonds...

Frank Sumrall

Off-duty cop flashes gun during road rage incident in Edmonds

An off-duty officer with the Edmonds Police Department was arrested after she was accused of pointing a gun at a driver in a road rage incident.

14 hours ago

Photo: Deputies investigate a Fall City mass shooting....

Frank Sumrall

No tampering from defense team found in case of Fall City mass shooting

No misconduct was committed by the defense in the case of the Fall City mass shooting earlier this year, a judge ruled.

1 day ago

road rage shooting...

Steve Coogan

2 dead, including a 15-year-old, after multiple vehicle collisions

Two people, including a 15-year-old driver, were killed in separate vehicle collisions in Western Washington late Sunday and early Monday.

1 day ago

Bellevue police...

Luke Duecy

Screams of 86-year-old Bellevue woman were the last sounds she made

Residents at a senior living facility in Bellevue heard screams coming from inside one of the units Monday afternoon.

2 days ago

Residents suspect a serial dog killer on Whidbey Island