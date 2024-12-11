The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA) is proposing a new way for transgender athletes to participate in high school sports.

One of the ideas is to create a separate athletic program specifically for transgender student-athletes. This proposal, submitted by several school districts, aims to provide a more inclusive environment while addressing concerns about competitive fairness. According to Eastmont Superintendent Becky Berg, the intent is to ensure that all students can participate in sports in a way that respects their gender identity while maintaining fair competition, according to KREM-TV.

Another proposal recommends participation in girls’ sports be limited to students who were assigned female at birth. Multiple school districts, such as Lynden, Blaine and Colville, have put forward this amendment. Proponents argue this change is necessary to preserve the integrity of girls’ sports and ensure a level playing field, as reported by The Everett Herald.

Jason Rantz: WIAA finally does what’s right, proposes league for transgender athletes

The WIAA’s assembly will discuss and finalize the language of these amendments during its Winter meeting in January 2025. Each amendment requires a 60% approval rate to pass, which translates to 32 out of 53 votes. These changes could take effect as early as the 2025-26 school year if approved.

These proposals have sparked a wide range of reactions. Supporters believe creating a separate division for transgender athletes is a step towards greater inclusivity and fairness. They argue this approach allows transgender students to compete without facing discrimination or compromising the competitive balance in girls’ sports.

On the other hand, critics of the proposed amendments argue that segregating transgender athletes could lead to further marginalization. They contend that such measures might stigmatize transgender students and undermine their sense of belonging in school communities. Additionally, some opponents believe the focus should be on finding ways to integrate transgender athletes into existing programs rather than creating separate divisions, as reported by Athletic Business.

Similar debates are taking place nationwide, with various states adopting different policies. Some states have implemented laws restricting transgender athletes’ participation based on their sex assigned at birth, while others have enacted more inclusive policies.

John and Jake: Where’s the line when it comes to transgender children competing in sports?

As the WIAA prepares to vote on these amendments, the outcome will likely have significant implications for high school sports in Washington. The decision will not only impact transgender student-athletes but also set a precedent for how other states might address this complex issue.

In addition to the proposals related to transgender athletes, the WIAA is also considering other amendments. These include the addition of girls’ flag football as a high school sport, a 25% increase in fees charged to high schools and a loosening of transfer policies regarding athletic eligibility. Each of these amendments will be carefully reviewed and debated before the final vote in April.

Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here. Follow Bill on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email him here.