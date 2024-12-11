Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST HISTORY

Banel: Seattleites looked to Patrick MacDonald for musical cues for decades

Dec 11, 2024, 1:38 PM

Photo: The Seattle Times building can be seen in Seattle....

The Seattle Times building can be seen in Seattle. (Photo: Linda Thomas, KIRO Newsradio)

(Photo: Linda Thomas, KIRO Newsradio)

Feliks Banel's Profile Picture

BY FELIKS BANEL


Local historian

Retired Seattle Times’ music writer and critic Patrick MacDonald has died, according to a loving tribute written by Corbin Reiff.

“MacDonald was a groundbreaker in his field as one of the very early daily news rock music writers in the United States,” Reiff wrote in his Times story covering MacDonald’s life and career. “He was someone who kept his ear to the ground and was eager to herald rising local artists.”

In the glory days of live music from the 1970s to the 2000s, as rock and roll became rock, and punk and new wave crested and morphed into “alternative,” MacDonald was one of the few trusted authorities on what was good and what was bad, sonically-speaking and performance wise.

For decades, countless aficionados of live concerts held at bars, theatres and arenas looked to MacDonald’s review in the next day’s paper before they knew for sure that what they had seen and heard was worth, or not worth, the price of admission.

Before the web and social media — and before everyone became a critic with a platform –Patrick MacDonald was a trusted observer of the local and national scene whose columns gave even those who rarely ventured out some idea of what was happening in smoky barrooms and acoustically challenging venues like the Kingdome and what was then the Seattle Center Coliseum.

Patrick MacDonald was 79 years old.

Image: Jimi Hendrix, shown performing at Sicks Stadium in 1970, was one of the local artists who Patrick MacDonald wrote about during his long career with the Seattle Times. (Photo courtesy of MOHAI via Feliks Banel.)

Jimi Hendrix, shown performing at Sicks Stadium in 1970, was one of the local artists who Patrick MacDonald wrote about during his long career with The Seattle Times. (Photo courtesy of MOHAI via Feliks Banel.)

You can hear Feliks Banel every Wednesday and Friday morning on Seattle’s Morning News with Dave Ross and Colleen O’Brien. Read more from Feliks here and subscribe to The Resident Historian Podcast here. If you have a story idea or a question about Northwest history, please email Feliks. You can also follow Feliks on X.

MyNorthwest History

Image: The lodge at Camp Long in West Seattle dates to the early 1940s; it was struck by an arsonis...

Feliks Banel

Seattle Parks expects to restore historic Camp Long lodge, but questions remain

The historic lodge at Camp Long in West Seattle was badly damaged in a fire in November and the cost to repair it has yet to be determined.

1 hour ago

Photo: The Seattle Times building can be seen in Seattle....

Feliks Banel

Banel: Seattleites looked to Patrick MacDonald for musical cues for decades

Retired Seattle Times' music writer and critic Patrick MacDonald has died, according to a tribute written in the publication he worked for.

2 hours ago

Image: Jim Hudson, whose letter was read on the 1950 "Magic Radio Santa" program, shared these phot...

Feliks Banel

Lost and now found: 70 years of family history, thanks to Centralia’s ‘Magic Radio Santa’

Jim Hudson of Tumwater didn’t tune into KIRO Radio’s story on the "Magic Radio Santa" in December 2018, but he heard it last week.

3 hours ago

Pearl Harbor...

KIRO Newsradio staff

Listening back to KIRO Newsradio’s Pearl Harbor coverage 83 years later

KIRO Radio resident historian Feliks Banel joins Seattle’s Morning News host Dave Ross for a conversation about Pearl Harbor history.

4 days ago

Image: Members of the KIRO Newsradio staff who took part in the 2024 holiday play, 'North Pole Even...

KIRO Newsradio staff

KIRO Holiday Radio Play: Christmas episode of the ‘North Pole Evening News’

Santa Claus does more than bring toys to kids around the world. He also hosts a show on North Pole Newsradio called "North Pole Evening News."

5 days ago

Image: The KING 5 tower atop Seattle's Queen Anne Hill has been decorated with holiday lights nearl...

Feliks Banel

KING 5 says tower holiday lights will return in 2025

This year, the 680-foot tall tower is dark, as far as holiday decorations are concerned, for the perhaps the first time since the energy crisis of 1973.

6 days ago

Banel: Seattleites looked to Patrick MacDonald for musical cues for decades