CRIME BLOTTER

Assistant principal at Seattle Public Schools among 7 men arrested for sex crimes in Renton

Dec 11, 2024, 1:52 PM

According to the Renton Police Department, Alex Díaz Rios, an assistant principal at Seattle Public Schools, was among those arrested in a sex sting. (Image courtesy of KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY KIRO 7 NEWS STAFF


KIRO 7 Seattle

Seven men were recently arrested by the Renton Police Department in an operation to identify individuals willing to pay for sex with children.

According to the Renton Police Department, Alex Díaz Rios, an assistant principal at Seattle Public Schools, was among those arrested.

Three of the other seven men were identified by charging documents as two-time sex offender Joseph Earl Haufle, Thang Pain Khai, and David A. Scott.

The other three men have not been identified by the Renton Police Department and are awaiting charges.

According to charging documents, Díaz Rios was arrested Sept. 27 on charges of patronizing a prostitute, a gross misdemeanor.

KIRO 7 News has reached out to Seattle Public Schools for a comment. At some point Wednesday morning, Díaz Rios’ profile was removed from the Seattle Public Schools website.

Haufle, who was convicted in 2015 and 2022 for rape of a child and rape, was arrested Sept. 26 after offering an undercover police officer $140 for sex who he believed to be a 15-year-old girl.

According to court documents, Haufle received a text from the undercover agent that said “Im 15 but nearly 16. don’t travel cant drive yet lol.” Haufle allegedly texted back, “I’m not trying to walk into a sting.”

After Haufle’s arrest, police say Haufle said, “I’m fully aware it’s illegal.” He was concerned because he recently got out of jail on his 2022 rape conviction and was “definitely going back to jail for life.”

Thang Pain Khai and David A. Scott were also arrested during the same sting operation. Both have been charged with communicating with a minor for immoral purposes and attempted commercial sex abuse of a minor.

