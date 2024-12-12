All clear: SPD East Precinct, other buildings evacuated after suspicious backpack found

Several buildings in Seattle’s Capitol Hill were evacuated Thursday morning after a backpack was found on the front steps of the Seattle Police Department’s East Precinct, according to the Seattle Fire Department (SFD).

At 7:45 a.m., a call came in reporting the suspicious backpack. Police evacuated the Seattle Police Department (SPD) East Precinct and apartments and businesses in a two-block radius in the area. They sent in a bomb squad first to search for explosives. There were none. They sent in firefighters and hazmat crews to look for chemicals.

They did find a white powdery substance in that backpack and it turned out to be nothing hazardous. The team on the scene was working to determine what the white powder was.

No chemicals or no explosives were found. Officials gave the “all clear” signal between 9:40 and 9:45 a.m.

SPD found a white powdery substance inside a pack left outside the #spd East precinct – not hazardous and no explosives … pic.twitter.com/KdJVGynTPZ — Luke Duecy (@KIROLukeD) December 12, 2024

The SFD reported on X late Thursday morning that crews conducted multiple tests to determine the area is safe.

“We are turning the scene over to Seattle Police for them to reopen the area after our crews return to service,” the department’s online statement published just after 9:40 a.m. reads.

There were no reported injuries.

Streets around the area were also closed to traffic during the hours where the SFD was on the scene.

No suspect has been taken into custody. However, the SPD said to KIRO 7 the department is looking for a man who may have left the backpack at the scene.

Contributing: KIRO 7

