The Shoreline Police Department and King County Sheriff’s Department had help from a special tool last month.

On October 16, Shoreline officers and King County deputies responded to a man in a mental health crisis who had run into a 7-Eleven. Police were able to use a drone to clear the convenience store without risking personnel, a news release from Brandyn Hull with the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) stated.

Video shows view from police body cam followed by view from drone that helped clear the store. (Video: Shoreline Police Department via King County Sheriff’s Office)

All clear: SPD East Precinct, other buildings evacuated after suspicious backpack found

Shoreline police reported the man “appeared disturbed as he pushed a clerk, causing the clerk to flee and leaving a customer inside.”

According to the department, the man then barricaded himself inside the 7-Eleven as officers arrived. He then allegedly called 911 and insinuated that he had a gun or that someone with a gun was in the store.

Hull said officers worked with the customer inside and asked them to run out of the store. The department reported the man then shut off all the lights inside and an officer tried to negotiate with him while calling in resources.

Crisis and mental health professionals were called in, along with Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) for both the outside and inside.

“The 911 operators were also crucial as they spoke to the male and pleaded for him to surrender so that we could help him,” the news release stated.

More crime: Fall City gun shop burglary foiled, suspects aged 13-21 caught after high-speed chase

Hull said the inside UAS successfully located the man. Shoreline Police Department Officer Omar Jackson told KIRO 7 the man was high on meth and was scared by the drone, causing him to run out.

“It started out as a barricade, somebody armed, is this going to be a hostage thing, to just a guy who was extremely mentally ill,” Jackson said, as reported by KIRO 7.

Hull stated the man was eventually put into custody by KCSO deputies, adding the man was later taken to the hospital to be treated for mental health and possible substance abuse.

Jackson told KIRO 7 King County agencies are considering future drone use.

Contributing: KIRO 7

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X here and email her here.