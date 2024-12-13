A top choice to fill the open Seattle Police Department chief position has been previously investigated for creating a hostile work environment and was reportedly “embroiled in a controversy” over a wrongful raid of a social worker’s home. Just last month, he was accused of failing to disclose a clear conflict of interest in a report he submitted about body-worn cameras.

Chief Shon Barnes of the Madison Police Department in Wisconsin is reportedly a leading contender for the position, according to a source speaking on the condition of anonymity to “The Jason Rantz Show” on KTTH. Barnes has been seeking opportunities to leave Madison for some time. In 2023, he was a finalist for the top job at the Chicago Police Department but ultimately was not selected. By October 2024, speculation arose about his interest in a police chief position in San Jose. However, Barnes publicly stated that the role was not the right fit for him and reaffirmed his commitment to Madison — coincidentally, around the same time Seattle began recruiting candidates for its police chief position.

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell has been quietly vetting candidates for the open police chief position since May, following the removal of former Chief Adrian Diaz. Barnes declined an invitation to comment on this report, though speculation in Madison has started to percolate. Harrell’s office did not confirm whether Chief Shon Barnes is a top contender in a process that appears to have completely shut out the Seattle Police Department (SPD) from participation, with the exception of interim chief Sue Rahr. A spokesperson for Harrell told “The Jason Rantz Show” on KTTH that they are not yet announcing finalists and that no hiring decision has been made. The mayor aims to make an official announcement as early as next week.

Harrell is particularly interested in Barnes, according to the source. However, despite Barnes being cleared of any wrongdoing in the most serious controversy, he may bring baggage that could raise concerns among community organizations, leaving Harrell in a position where he might need to defend his choice.

The ‘scandal’ in Chicago

Chief Shon Barnes, appointed as Madison’s Police Chief in February 2021, has encountered several low-level controversies during his career. Notably, his previous role as Director of Training and Professional Development for Chicago’s Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) coincided with a scandal involving the Chicago Police Department, according to the Wisconsin Examiner. The original incident, of which Barnes was not directly involved, became an issue as he was taking the police chief job in Madison.

In February 2019, Chicago police officers conducted a wrongful raid on a social worker’s home. During the controversy, Barnes was hired as the director of training and professional development for the Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA). Like the Office of Police Accountability in Seattle, COPA is responsible for investigating accusations of police misconduct.

After Barnes took the position, the city’s inspector general released a scathing report claiming COPA failed to meet disclosure deadlines to release audio and video recordings 27% of the time. A year later, the inspector general released another critical report, this time alleging COPA mishandled cases when “there was objective, verifiable evidence which supported the allegations.”

As Barnes was being considered for the role in Madison, community organizations, residents, and the city’s civilian oversight board protested the hiring process. Much like the Seattle police chief search, the hiring process in Madison was criticized for a lack of transparency. Despite complaints, the City of Madison’s Police and Fire Commission selected Barnes by a 3-2 vote.

‘Broached’ sexuality during an exit interview

After taking the chief position in Madison, Barnes was hit with a complaint and investigation over questions reportedly asked during an exit interview.

The interview was between Barnes and a now-former officer, who quit to be closer to family in another state. The officer alleged Barnes created a hostile work environment by asking her about her love life. According to a report, she claimed that Barnes asked her about her sexual orientation and asked if she would stay in Madison if she found love.

After an investigation, the city found that Barnes “broached” the officer’s sexuality but concluded that investigations “do not believe it was asked as a question to be answered.” He was cleared of any wrongdoing.

An undisclosed conflict of interest

Last month, Barnes was criticized for a report he filed after a 90-test of body cameras.

The police department hired a Virginia Tech marketing professor to analyze how body-worn cameras could influence behaviors and attitudes of both the police and the public, according to a local blog. But that professor has direct ties to Axon, the manufacturer of the body-worn cameras. He serves on the company’s Ethics and Equity Advisory Council.

The report did not disclose the conflict of interest, with the department dismissing the issue as an oversight.

What does this mean?

There’s nothing in these three minor controversies that seems disqualifying for the Seattle police chief job. However, it’s a curious choice by Mayor Bruce Harrell, given that one of the key reasons for replacing former chief Adrian Diaz was to avoid dealing with distractions and controversies.

As chief, Diaz faced accusations of predatory behavior and sexual harassment from female officers. In an exclusive interview on “The Jason Rantz Show” on KTTH, Diaz came out as gay. He said that the mayor was aware of his sexual orientation as the accusations were made. Despite this, Harrell avoided offering an aggressive defense of Diaz against claims he was trying to sleep with any female staffer. According to sources, the mayor was frustrated that Diaz had become a distraction for his administration, which led to the termination.

Now, with ongoing concerns about transparency and skepticism over whether the police accountability system, COPA, is truly effective, Harrell risks facing similar distractions with Barnes. If Barnes stirs the same level of controversy, Harrell may find himself right back where he started.

