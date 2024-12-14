Crews with multiple utilities — including Puget Sound Energy (PSE) and the Snohomish County Public Utility District (Snohomish PUD) — are working to fix with tens of thousands of power outages Saturday, as high winds blast Western Washington.

As of 11:15 a.m. Saturday, 78,428 homes and business in Washington are impacted by power outages, the website poweroutage.us confirmed. That number is already down from 10:05 a.m. Saturday when 94,549 customers were affected.

Looking at specific utilities, PSE is currently experiencing the largest number of customers affected, according to its outage map. As of 11:15 a.m. Saturday, there were 326 “active outages” and 58,087 customers without power. As of 10:05 a.m. Saturday, there were 320 “active outages” and 62,441 PSE customers impacted.

As of 11:25 a.m. Saturday, 15,955 Snohomish PUD customers don’t have power. That number is slightly up from 10:05 a.m. when fewer than 15,000 were affected poweroutage.us stated and its outage map showed. The utility’s map was down as of 10:30 a.m. but has resumed working.

Seattle City Light reported on its outage map that 909 customers were without power and there were 21 “active events” as of 11:25 a.m. Saturday. That number is up slightly from the last hour when 813 customers were affected. But the overall number has dropped significantly in that as of 10:05 a.m., 7,663 homes and businesses were without power, poweroutage.us reported.

Tacoma Public Utilities’ outage map shows very few outages as of 11:30 a.m. Saturday. That utility reported five outages and 26 customers affected. There were eight reported outages and 37 homes and businesses affected at 10:30 a.m.

Winds in Western Washington

The National Weather Service (NWS)’ Weather Prediction Center released information early Saturday indicating the arrival of the cold, windy, wintry mix.

“A Pacific storm system and accompanying strong flow of moisture/Atmospheric River continues inland over the West this morning (Saturday) bringing heavy rainfall, mountain snow, and gusty winds to central/northern California and the Pacific Northwest,” the Weather Prediction Center statement reads.

As of 11:15 a.m. on Saturday, most of the Puget Sound region — from Bellingham through Seattle and Tacoma down to Olympia — remain in a wind advisory, the NWS Seattle states.

The NWS Seattle reported some high wind speed numbers on X around 7:35 a.m. Saturday. The wind speed hit more than 50 miles per hour (mph) in Olympia, Bellingham and on Whidbey Island, more than 40 mph in Everett and 33 mph at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (Sea-Tac Airport).

Some peak winds so far this A.M. (mph): Crystal Mt: 101

Sunrise (Rainier): 85

White Pass: 64

Destruction Is.: 62

Port Townsend: 62

Quillayute: 62

Hoquiam: 62

Smith Is.: 59

Olympia: 56

Bellingham: 55

Whidbey Is.: 53

Hurricane Ridge: 49

Everett: 41

Sea-Tac Airport: 33#wawx — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) December 14, 2024

The weather service also reported on X Saturday “that strong winds and heightened seas are occurring at the coast. It recommended to area residents and tourists that “this is not the day to get on or near jetties.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

