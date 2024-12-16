Close
Bellingham police and Fred Meyer collaborate to combat retail theft

Dec 16, 2024, 10:40 AM | Updated: 10:54 am

The Fred Meyer in Bellingham where retail theft patrols took place. (Photo: Bellingham police)...

The Fred Meyer in Bellingham where retail theft patrols took place. (Photo: Bellingham police)

(Photo: Bellingham police)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

In an effort to address retail theft, the Bellingham Police Department (BPD) and Loss Prevention Officers (LPO) at Fred Meyer conducted two emphasis patrols at the retailer’s W. Bakerview Road location, according to a post on Facebook.

The patrols took place on December 5 and 10, spanning several hours each day.

MyNorthwest Weather: Expect a wet, but mild final week of fall ahead of the winter solstice

A team of four officers, led by a supervisor, partnered with Fred Meyer LPOs to handle theft and shoplifting cases as they occurred. While many incidents began with observed thefts, subsequent arrests and searches led to more serious charges.

BPD officers identified several individuals with outstanding warrants or probable cause for other crimes, seized 63 grams of methamphetamine from one person, and discovered a realistic-looking airsoft pistol.

Chokepoints: SR 520 Montlake Lid bicycle trail opens to the public

In total, 23 individuals were taken into custody. Most were transported to jail after officers established probable cause for various charges, including:

  • 12 counts of third-degree theft
  • 9 counts of shoplifting
  • 3 counts of second-degree burglary (felony)
  • 2 counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (felony)
  • Existing probable cause for first-degree theft (felony)
  • Warrant arrest (felony)
  • Violation of a domestic violence no-contact order (felony)
  • Obstructing a public servant
  • Making false statements to a public official
  • Criminal trespass
  • Department of Corrections warrant (felony)

Remy posted a comment on Facebook: “Bellingham Police Department, thank you for stopping shoplifters. Definitely, a step in the right direction.”

Susan said: “That’s awesome, but it needs to be done more. I think all stores should be checking receipts as they go out and if you don’t have a receipt, that stuff goes back.”

Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest.

 

