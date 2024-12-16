Close
Expect a wet, but mild final week of fall ahead of the winter solstice

Dec 16, 2024, 5:58 AM

Image:The sun can be setting from a balcony in Mountlake Terrace on Nov. 28, 2024, Thanksgiving Day...

The sun can be setting from a balcony in Mountlake Terrace on Nov. 28, 2024, Thanksgiving Day. (Photo: Steve Coogan, MyNorthwest)

(Photo: Steve Coogan, MyNorthwest)

Ted Buehner's Profile Picture

BY TED BUEHNER


KIRO Newsradio Meteorologist

This final week of fall can be summarized as wet and mild. A series of Pacific frontal systems are slated to swing onshore through the week. The first will move ashore Monday with rain in the lowlands and snow in the mountains above about 3,000 feet likely impacting the Cascade highway driving conditions.

Another frontal system will follow Tuesday and Wednesday and drop its share of rainfall. Two to four inches of rain are anticipated along the coast and in the Olympics and Cascades. With snow levels rising to around 5000 feet, area rivers are quite likely to rise. Rainfall totals for the interior lowlands will involve one to two inches. This weather system should also produce blustery conditions primarily along the coast and in the north interior from Whidbey Island northward.

The next frontal system is forecast to arrive Thursday into Friday with more rain and mountain snow levels around 6,000 feet.

High temperatures this week in Western Washington will feel mild for this time of year, ranging from the upper 40s to the 50s while lows will be mainly in the 40s. The average high temperatures this week are in the mid-40s and lows in the mid-30s.

The final week of fall leads to the winter solstice

The winter solstice will occur early in the morning on Saturday, Dec. 21. As winter begins, more of this mild wet weather is anticipated including the Seattle Seahawks home game against the Minnesota Vikings next Sunday.

Looking ahead to Christmas Eve next week, the day before Christmas points to a wet and windy day with more mild weather. The evening could be a rocky ride for Santa as he makes his rounds.

The historic odds on a Western Washington White Christmas are quite long at only about a 5% chance on one inch or more snow on the ground. At this point, this Christmas looks to fit within the remaining 95%.

Ted Buehner is the KIRO Newsradio meteorologist. You can read more of Ted’s stories here and follow him on X.

