Seattle City Council opens applications to fill District 2 seat

For those looking to be part of Seattle leadership, now is the time to apply.

Seattle City Council (SCC) President Sara Nelson announced, via an SCC Blog post, a formal process to fill Seattle City Council member Tammy Morales’ District 2 seat. According to the SCC, Morales resigned, effective January 6, 2025.

Nelson stated the City Charter gives the SCC 20 calendar days to fill the open position. The 20 days start January 7, 2025, and end January 27, 2025.

The newly appointed council member will serve until the 2025 General Election results are certified by King County Elections and the elected District 2 council member takes the oath of office, according to the SCC.

“We look forward to hearing from and considering the leaders from District 2 who are willing to put themselves forward during this critical time for Seattle,” Nelson stated, via the post. “This is especially true as we turn to the Comprehensive Plan and continue our work to enhance public safety and increase accountability.”

Rantz Exclusive: Top choice for Seattle Police chief revealed, has history of controversies

The application period opens Thursday, January 2, 2025, at 8 a.m. and closes Thursday, January 9, 2025 at 5 p.m.

According to the council, completed applications must be received by the City Clerk by 5 p.m. on January 9 to be accepted. Complete applications include: a resume, cover letter and a completed financial interest statement form.

State law and the Seattle City Charter require applicants to be citizens of the U.S., qualified electors of Washington, able to read and write the English language and active registered voters in the city of Seattle at least 120 days prior to and “including the date of the filing the declaration of candidacy, which is determined by verifying an active voter registration status with King County Elections at the address provided by the applicant on the financial interest statement,” as stated on the SCC’s Blog post.

The Seattle Municipal Code also states the council must publish application procedures for community groups interested in participating in the public forum development process. The SCC said the date of the public forum hasn’t been decided but is expected to occur on or near January 21.

Local politics: Seattle, King County file lawsuit to upend natural gas initiative

Community groups interested in participating in the development of the public forum can submit their input via email to councilvacancy@seattle.gov starting January 2 at 8 a.m. and ending January 9 at 5 p.m.

A special council meeting will be scheduled for January 27 to vote on applicants, the SCC stated. A candidate will be appointed once they receive a simple majority of at least five votes.

For more information, visit the city of Seattle’s website.

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X here and email her here.