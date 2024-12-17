There are warnings from police all over Western Washington to shoppers this holiday season; be on the lookout for thieves in shopping center parking lots.

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department Lieutenant Darren Moss, Jr. said while the rest of us are shopping for the holidays, thieves are stealing and crowded parking lots are a target-rich environment.

“It’s really sad when we see people stealing during the holidays because everybody is on a tighter budget,” Moss, Jr. told KIRO Newsradio. “Everybody is trying to spread as much joy and cheer as they can and we have some people that really don’t care about anybody else. They’re only in it for themselves.”

First, criminals can blend in with other shoppers, hiding in plain sight. Secondly, they know some people actually store packages in their cars and go back into the mall and continue to shop. Police said that is a bad idea.

“Be aware of your surroundings,” Moss, Jr. said. “Don’t leave stuff in your vehicle. Don’t walk around with lots of cash in your hand, flashing it because thieves will see that. It doesn’t have to be an armed robbery, somebody can just push you and take money or snatch it out of your hand.”

Pierce County officer: The goal is to be as unattractive a target as possible

Southcenter shopper Brandi shared her advice with KIRO Newsradio.

“I just try to shop when it’s daylight outside and keep an eye out while I’m getting to and from the car and I always lock the car immediately as soon as I’m in it,” Brandi said.

Moss, Jr. added to plan your shopping accordingly.

“If you have some holiday shopping to do and you’ve got some big items that you have to carry back to your vehicle, buy those things last,” Moss, Jr. explained. “Have your vehicle pulled up to the front, so you can load everything and be out of the mall in one start.”

Police also suggest shopping with a friend or in a group and always being aware of your surroundings. Look confident. Do anything you can to make yourself a less attractive target.

Finally, if you notice something or someone suspicious, get somewhere safe and call police.

“This is their full-time job right now, is trying the best way to make money off of picking things from you and your neighbors,” Moss, Jr. said.

