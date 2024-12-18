Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CRIME BLOTTER

Police: Woman caught with mail from 17 addresses in Renton in suspected theft

Dec 17, 2024, 5:14 PM

Image: A Renton Police Department vehicle responds to a shooting in 2024....

A Renton Police Department vehicle responds to a shooting in 2024. (Image courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Image courtesy of KIRO 7)

Steve Coogan's Profile Picture

BY STEVE COOGAN


MyNorthwest Lead Editor

The Renton Police Department (RPD) is warning residents to check their mail frequently as the holiday season means mail theft is on the rise.

Most recently, the RPD says it caught one suspect with 46 pieces of mail from at least 17 homes.

It happened around 3:15 a.m. Nov. 21 in the Kennydale neighborhood just south of May Creek Park.

Previous coverage from Sam Campbell: Wedgwood master mail key stolen, theft spreads to another Seattle neighborhood

“We received a 911 call from a community member who had said that they had actually installed an alarm on the mailbox due to previous thefts,” said Zoe Birkbeck, a spokesperson with RPD. “He had awoken to the alarm going off and witnessed two individuals taking mail from his mailbox.”

Police stopped them nearby and let one of those suspects go, but did not say why. Body camera video released by the department shows a woman telling officers that mail found in her bag does not belong to her.

She is now facing a felony charge of mail theft.

“We do see an increase of mail theft during the holidays,” Birkbeck said. “They’re looking for anything that may possibly be of value.”

Police advise concerned neighbors either check their mail as regularly as possible or to install alarms or locks within their home mailbox.

Head here or tap on the player below to listen to a discussion about this case on “The Jake and Spike Show.”

Sam Campbell is a reporter, editor and anchor at KIRO Newsradio. You can read more of Sam’s stories here. Follow Sam on X, or email him here.

Crime Blotter

Image: A Renton Police Department vehicle responds to a shooting in 2024....

Steve Coogan

Police: Woman caught with mail from 17 addresses in Renton in suspected theft

The Renton Police Department (RPD) is warning residents to check their mail frequently as the holiday season means mail theft is on the rise. Most recently, the RPD says it caught one suspect with 46 pieces of mail from at least 17 homes. It happened around 3:15 a.m. Nov. 21 in the Kennydale neighborhood just […]

3 hours ago

Photo: Houses in Washington. Two brothers were sentenced in Seattle for scamming elderly homeowners...

Julia Dallas

Irish brothers sentenced to prison in Seattle court for scamming elderly homeowners

Two brothers from Ireland are going to prison for defrauding elderly homeowners throughout the country, including several in the Pacific Northwest.

7 hours ago

Image: Emergency vehicles are parked outside the Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wiscons...

The KTTH staff with wire reports

Girl, 15, fatally shoots a teacher and a teen at a Wisconsin Christian school

A 15-year-old student opened fire inside a study hall at a Christian school in Wisconsin, killing a teacher and a teenager in the shooting.

1 day ago

Photo: The Auburn Police Department identified three people as being the same suspects in a series ...

Sam Campbell

Auburn police link teens, 10-year-old to crime spree in South King County

Three of five people – most of them teenagers – arrested for allegedly trying to break into a Fall City gun store are now being linked to a string of robberies in South King County.

4 days ago

Photo: A law enforcement vehicle's lights....

James Lynch

Police warn elderly women after string of purse snatchings in Gig Harbor

Police in Gig Harbor are warning elderly women to be on the lookout for purse snatchers after three women were attacked in grocery store parking lots this week.

4 days ago

Example of one of the scam letters being sent to WA small businesses, (Photo: WA Attorney General)...

Bill Kaczaraba

Scammers continue to target small Washington businesses

The Washington Attorney General's office continues to warn small businesses of scam letters demanding payment.

4 days ago

Police: Woman caught with mail from 17 addresses in Renton in suspected theft