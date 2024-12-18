Tens of thousands of homes and businesses in Western Washington are dealing with power outages Wednesday as winds and precipitation have once again blasted Western Washington.

As of 7:10 a.m. Wednesday, 146,144 homes and businesses are impacted by the outages, the website poweroutage.us reported. At 5:55 a.m., 158,413 Washington customers were affected.

Looking at specific utilities, PSE saw the largest number of customers affected, according to its outage map.

As of 6:30 a.m., the utility is reporting 337 “active outages” and 62,285 customers impacted.

Snohomish PUD also is reporting a significant number of outages Wednesday. As of 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, the utility’s outage map shows 41,026 homes and businesses impacted. That’s a significant drop in outages from earlier in the hour as at 6:20 a.m. Wednesday, there were 57,220 customers impacted.

Tacoma Public Utilities (TPU), which was largely unaffected in last weekend’s wave of outages, states on its outage map there are 65 outages and 11,044 customers affected as of 6:30 a.m.

Seattle City Light’s outage map shows that as of 6:30 a.m., there are 15 “active events” and 1,802 customers affected.

Looking at other parts of the state, poweroutage.us reports Peninsula Light Company is experiencing 14,577 outages. Since that utility serves 35,935 customers, it means 40% of homes and businesses have been affected, as of 6:20 a.m. Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

