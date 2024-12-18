In an exclusive KIRO Newsradio interview, Seattle City Council President Sarah Nelson announced her candidacy for a second term. Nelson, who has been a vocal advocate for public safety, emphasized her commitment to addressing the city’s crime and police staffing issues.

Nelson acknowledged the recent tragic events, including the killing of a metro bus driver and the plea for help from 50 businesses in North Seattle. “What I’m going to do about it is what I have been doing, which is focus on this issue of public safety, bring people to the table and demand solutions,” she stated.

Seattle City Councilmember Sara Nelson: ‘We need to reconsider what we’re spending money on’

During her first term, Nelson focused on increasing the Seattle Police Department’s staffing levels, which are currently at a historic low of about 900 officers. She aims to raise this number to at least 1,400. Despite efforts such as reinstating the bonus program and increasing officer salaries, recruitment remains a challenge. Nelson attributed the difficulties to the previous council’s defund the police policies, which she believes led to low morale and departures from the force.

Nelson highlighted recent progress, noting that the past quarter saw more hires than separations in the police department. “We are turning the trend on hiring,” she said, though she acknowledged that rebuilding the force will take time.

When asked about the current leadership of the police department, Nelson refrained from commenting on specific personnel issues but expressed confidence in the ongoing reorganization. She emphasized the need for leadership that can both prevent crime and respond to emergencies effectively.

Sara Nelson: Wins for moderate candidates prove Seattle’s ‘political landscape has shifted’

Nelson also addressed the broader public safety strategy, which includes alternative responses to crises, such as the new CARES team for mental health emergencies. She stressed the importance of a comprehensive approach that includes police presence when necessary to ensure safety.

Reflecting on the city’s efforts to improve downtown safety and vibrancy, Nelson noted the disappearance of many tents but acknowledged that crime remains a deterrent for people returning to the area. She emphasized the city’s role in creating conditions that make people feel safe, including safe public transportation and clean streets.

